12 Jan , Siliguri : An Exclusive Interview with Dadenla Bhutia who stood 7th position as well as bagged title Miss Popular in Glamorous Event “Trends Presents Glam Season 4” in Guwahati (Assam) on 11 Jan.

She was voted massively by fans, wellwishers and friends in social media Facebook from world-across.

