Chettri Bahun and Newar Communities demands central OBC status

10 Jan, Pakyong : Chettri Bahun and Newar Communities have demanded inclusion into Central OBC list. Chettri Bahun & Newar Adhikar Sangh, an adhoc body formed recently for the purpose has been generating awareness on the issue among their people.

Kedar Nath Tiwari, convenor of the Organization for Rights of three communities is all set to submit a memorandum to Governor Shriniwas Patil, Chief Minister Chamling and OBC Commission Chairman TN Sharma followed by National Commission. The communities are feeling discriminated as rest of the communities have been included in Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes (Central).

The Convenor said that Rai,Gurung, Manger, Bhujel, Sunuwar, Sanyasi, Thami and Jogi communities have been recognised as Central OBC giving them special rights but Chettri-Bahun and Newars though from the same Nepali group have not been given any privilege.

All the people accepted statehood in place of their country for rights but Chettri Bahun and Newar have been deprived even after same and one sacrifice. The CBN Adhikar Sangh is determined to secure Central OBC status for 2 Lakh people of CBN community with 1 Lakh 20 thousand voters.

Source The NE Today

