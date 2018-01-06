Sikkim Govt to sponser Rs 10 cr for Children in CCCT Polytechnic

The Chief Minister stated that these sorts of tourist festival should not be confined to entertainment purpose for the people of the area but it should be taken as an opportunity. Youths and the younger generation of the area should be inspired by such events and utilize it to the optimum, the Chief Minister added.

He said that the state Government is leaving no stone unturned to develop the tourism sector in the state, which can be a sustainable source of income and employment for the people of the state, and with opening of new start-up schemes the opportunity for the people of Sikkim in the sector is unlimited and now its all up to people especially the youth to utilize it ideally, he affirmed.

The Chief Minister also made few announcements on the occasion that the amount of 2 Lakh will be given to the organizing committee for the Tourism Festival, as a support/ help from the government, and also a sum of Rs 10,000 each for all the cultural programme presented today.

He informed that with the consistent efforts and good governance, the State has made rapid strides in all spheres and it is now time that people change their mindsets as per the need of the hour. ‘As a pro-poor and pro-people Government, we have been fulfilling all the needs and necessities of the people of the State. We have given top priority to education, with our major objective being empowerment of students belonging to under-privileged families. We want such students to avail the opportunities granted by the Government, particularly in availing of free and qualitative education from primary to college level,’he said.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister also informed that from this year onwards, the Government would be spending an additional Rs.10 crores per year for sponsoring Sikkimese students studying at CCCT Chisopani in South Sikkim.

He also called upon the youths to take up tourism and organic farming related activities to become successful entrepreneurs rather than being job seekers. The Chief Minister also apprised the farming community of the State to gear up and be prepared to fulfill demands for vegetables in the State from 31st March, 2018 and also informed that a six-storied Market Complex called Organic Bazaar is nearing completion at Gangtok for rural farmers to sell their organic produce. He also urged the people of Pabyuik Naitam to be pioneers in cultivating yam (‘ban tarul’) and rear deer in their homes just like sheep and goats, along with organic dairy farming.

The Chief Minister also made the announcement of upgrading Pabyuik Naitam Secondary School to a full-fledged Senior Secondary School.

Earlier the inaugural function began with welcome note by the party spokesperson Shri K.T.Gyaltsen where he expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Chief Minister for gracing the occasion as Chief Guest and also providing so many openings in the field of tourism in the state.

The function also saw a felicitation programme to Hon’ble Chief Minister on behalf of 23 Syari Constituency, for receiving the One World Award.

The festival was also attended by Hon’ble Minister for T&CA Department , Shri Ugen Gyatso, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture Shri Somnath Poudyal, Area MLA Shri Beg. Bd. Rai, Zilla Panchayat, Panchayats, senior officials of government department and the local people.