Finance Horoscope of 2018 for all Zodiacs

05 Jan, Pakyong : The money occupies the centre of our lives as it forms the primary means to satisfy all material necessities and luxuries. Of course, it can not buy happiness, but it can certainly facilitate convenience and fulfilment, which are the two important ingredients of a happy life. As the new year is about to dawn, there are renewed hopes, dreams, expectations, aspirations all trying to find a space for themselves. The thought in every mind is whether the new year will be beneficial to them in matters of money and finance.

As the purpose of Astrology is to translate into common language what the celestial bodies convey about human destiny, so the mention of planetary movements here becomes important and interesting. Well, the forthcoming year is going to witness several significant planetary movements. These movements are likely to cause big financial changes in the lives of people. Saturn will be transiting through its own Sign during the entire year. On the other hand, Jupiter will be passing through the Sign of Scorpio initially and will later enter its own Sign – Sagittarius. These movements point to a financially productive year in general.

Astral impact on people’s financial fortunes

The year 2018 will be an eventful year in matters of finance. There will be various interesting developments happening in the lives of people. The natives of the 12 signs will be variously impacted by the developments in the heaven as per the Finance Horoscopes of different signs. To cite a couple of instances, for an Aries native, the year will be financially good, overall, but he/she will need to guard against spending too much, as per the Aries Finance Horoscope 2018; Taurus native will come in touch with an influential person who would help him/her gain financially, according to the Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018. Overall, it will be a productive year for the financial lives of people.

Aries Finance Horoscope 2018

Stars foretell that in the beginning of the year things won’t be rosy for you financially. This is so because Venus, the planet linked with finances, will be in a state of combustion. Thus, you should avoid taking any important financial decision till Venus stays in combustion. However, as it would turn out later, the transit of Venus is going to play an important role in strengthening you financially. You should as well pause for a moment and review your past decisions and actions. This is important in the current situation as per the Aries Finance Horoscope 2018.

Aries Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Avoid spending too much

Besides, you will need to be careful about being extravagant in your spending habits. You should identify the various areas on which you are spending money. You need to distinguish the areas where you can stop or minimise spending money, according to Aries Finance Horoscope 2018. You got to lessen your spending in these areas. This holds importance for you in the current situation.

The duration from the last week of March till mid-April looks significant in this regard, i.e. managing your spending to lessen it or stop it in certain areas. The duration from the end of July to around mid-August too does not support major monetary gains or major financial involvement. Thus, you need to avoid investing or other types of financial involvement during this period as per the Aries Finance Horoscope 2018. However, in the second half of the year, you are likely to gain money from different quarters.

Aries Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may buy a residential property

If you want to buy a piece of land for to create residence or for commercial and agricultural usage, you need to be very careful. Retrogression of Venus and Mars may spoil the game, according to Aries Property Horoscope 2018. Keep this point in mind, you should avoid finalising any deal to buy a property during this period. Even if you are considering to buy fixed asset in order to earn money, things may not work as per your expectations. However, this situation is not likely to continue prevailing for the entire year. The position of planets in your birth chart and prevalent dasha will bring about the much-needed changes. The period from mid-November seems favourable to finalise a deal for buying a residential property. By the time the year ends, the situation may turn different. You may feel happy and satisfied with your financial position as per the Aries Finance Horoscope 2018.

Aries Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

7th March to end of April

27th June to end of August

6th October to mid-November

Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018

Mercury is the ruler of the second house from your Sign. It determines matters related to finance. So, Mercury will play a significant role in your financial matters. At the beginning of the year, you may get a feeling of having made some huge monetary gain with fewer efforts. However, you will come back to reality soon. Thereafter, you may get busy with activities related to your occupation as per the Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018.

Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You will make monetary gains

You will look for developing contacts with influential persons in order to enhance your financial prospects. You will consider this important during this period according to the Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018. However, you need to keep one thing in mind. You should avoid getting into any major financial involvement during retrograde movement of Mercury. The period from the last week of March till mid-April is all the more important on this count (avoiding any major financial involvement). So, you should act keeping all these things in mind.

The period from mid-April to mid-July seems to be good for making monetary gains. This is going to make you happy and raise your spirit. You should make the best use of this period to strengthen your financial front as per the Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018. Besides, the last quarter of the year is going to present you with exciting opportunities to gain monetarily. You need to grab these opportunities and make yourself financially strong. If you do this, it’s going to help you in various ways, make you financially better and mentally happy.

Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Last quarter good for buying fixed assets

In the beginning of the year, planetary positions do not support buying fixed assets. But the period from mid-April onwards seems good for buying residential or commercial property, according to Taurus Property Horoscope 2018. The last quarter also seems to be favourable for buying property. It also is a conducive time for growth in your wealth. However, you should avoid big financial matters when Venus is in retrograde mode. The period marked for this retrograde mode begins from October 6 and goes on till mid-November.

By the time year-end, you will be a happier person as far as your finances are concerned. This is because you will find yourself in a stronger and more stable position financially when the year comes to an end as per the Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018.

Taurus Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

The second week of March to mid of April.

Mid-May to last week of July.

Mid-August to mid-October

Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018

Rapidly moving celestial body Moon determines financial developments in your sun sign. In the beginning of the year, Moon is in its own sign Cancer. Thus, it is directly opposite Saturn which is posited in its own sign Capricorn in the 8th house. This planetary position may induce you to formulate a foolproof strategy for strengthening your financial position. This is a significant point in the Gemini 2018 Finance Horoscope and it may help you in various ways financially.

Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Handle financial matters very carefully

Jupiter as well is aspecting over the second house. The influence of Jupiter is going to facilitate increased money flow for you. The period from mid-April looks significant on this count (increased flow of money for you). However, the transit of aggressive Mars during August can cause unexpected expenses, which may become a cause of concern for you, as is seen in the Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018.

You should handle matters related to finance very carefully in August due to the Mars as seen in Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018. Avoid taking major financial decisions during this month. However, the last quarter of the calendar year 2018 holds great potential for you to get handsome monetary gains. You should make the best use of this period to strengthen your financial position. This is very important for you and is going to help you very much.

Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Ample earning opportunities are foreseen in the last quarter

Are you looking for the right opportunity to buy a residential or commercial property? Gemini Property Horoscope 2018 states you should avoid buying it till Mercury is moving in the retrograde mode. But the period from April seems good for you to invest money as is seen in Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018. However, Ganesha advises you to refrain from finalising financial deals around the time when Mars is in retrograde. Mars moves in retrograde mode from 27th June till around August end. If you do not do this, it may cause you unavoidable complications.

The period around the last quarter will provide you ample opportunities to make notable monetary gains and add to your wealth as is seen in the Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018.

Gemini Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

Mid-April to mid of June

27th June to end of August

6th October to mid-November

Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018

Planets are predicting a bright picture for you on the financial front this year as seen in the Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018. The benevolent planet Jupiter is going to facilitate opportunities for handsome monetary gains for you even as malefic Rahu will move through the house for the most part of the year, trying to influence money related matters. Rahu can tempt you to take unethical measures for increasing your inflow of money regularly. However, according to the Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018, you should see to it that you don’t fall into the trap and eventually have to face legal action.

Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Don’t take financial decisions instinctively

Allow the wise Jupiter to bring you prosperity only by ethical and morally correct methods. As seen in the Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018, during the Mars transit, you may feel inclined to take financial decisions by instinct. Ganesha cautions you against taking up this kind of approach. You should take up major financial decisions only after thorough consideration and due deliberations. If you can’t take important financial decisions on your own, then contact experts and take their guidance. It’s better to consult them than doing things on your own if you are not very confident in some areas.

As you will have a good amount of spare money at your disposal, you will invest money in buying land as a measure to add to your wealth. However, planetary position in the first quarter of the calendar year 2018 is not supportive for this wealth addition as seen in the Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018.

Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Your wealth will increase

However, during this the period from mid-April you may start wanting to buy property. Planetary positions appear to support you in buying property as per the Cancer Property Horoscope 2018. Further, as Venus is going to enter airy Libra, so you may get more options to chose from. Venus is the ruler of the fourth house, which concerns house, landed property. So, the movement of Venus in its own sign Libra is going to have an impact on the developments that will take place then. It’s an encouraging sign and is likely to increase your wealth.

Cancer Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

15th April to mid-July

7th August to end of the year

6th October to mid-November

Leo Finance Horoscope 2018

Mercury is the ruler of your second house. It has a significant say in your financial matters. Mercury is an important factor when it comes to matters of money. Jupiter and Mars can help in increasing earnings and create wealth. As per the Leo Finance Horoscope 2018, Jupiter will stay in a favourable position for you and you will get monetary gains due to this reason.

Leo Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may earn more money

Retrograde Jupiter may not be much helpful to you and you may not be able to make financial gains. But Jupiter will change its sign in the second week of November which is going to give a further push to your financial prospects. Jupiter will be fully benevolent for you this year. You are going to get advantaged by it as per the Leo Finance Horoscope 2018. Transit of Venus will open up new avenues to earn money before you.

You will get the chance to earn money even in the activity which you are currently undertaking, according to the Leo Finance Horoscope 2018. However, you should avoid taking any affirmative decision about a major financial involvement, when the trickster Mercury is in the retrograde mode. In other words, you should not go ahead with any financial decision during the said period to avoid any detrimental impact.

Leo Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: The planets will be supportive for acquisition of new property

As you have the much needed planetary support, so you will be able to create wealth soon, as per the Leo Finance Horoscope 2018. Between around mid-May till mid-September, planets are supporting you in your wish to buy a property. You may move ahead and purchase your first own house or maybe second (if you have one), to add on to your wealth according to the Leo Property Horoscope 2018.

However, avoid this house purchase deal or any other financial deal between the end of July and around mid-August. Most of the times, the planetary movements seem to be supporting you in your efforts to build wealth, as per the Leo Horoscope 2018. The year as a whole looks good for your efforts to build wealth and increase your earnings, by the grace of Ganesha.

Leo Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

15th April to mid-July

7th August to end of the year

6th October to mid-November

Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018

Venus will determine the finance for your sign. Thus, the movement of Venus is quite significant for you. Venus should do its job well in order to add strength to your financial position is what the celestial bodies have in design. However, Venus is combust in the beginning of the year. As per the Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018, Venus begins to rise on the horizon from somewhere around 21st February.

Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may get a new avenue to earn money

The period when Venus is combust is not considered conducive to take any important, major decision related to finance. Transit of Venus from mid-April to mid-May will prove fruitful for you in terms of making financial gains. During this period, you may even come across a new avenue to boost your financial prospects according to the Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018.

Although you will make gains but some unexpected expenses are likely to eat up a part of your gains. Transit of aggressive Mars from around mid-May to mid-November is quite significant on this count. Considering this, you will need to plan your finances with a long-term view. You should maintain sufficient reserves for contingency or emergency situations. Besides, in the period between the second week of August and the end of the year, you have high potential to make handsome monetary gains. You are likely to make higher financial gains during the last quarter of the year according to the Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018.

Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You should buy property only after taking suggestions

As you will have a lot of cash in your account, so you may think of buying land, to add to your wealth. The period from mid-April seems to buy land and property, as per your taste and requirements as per the Virgo Property Horoscope 2018. You may go for a property which is on the road side and has a broad front side. But you should not finalise things instinctively. Take the decision to buy land or property after due deliberations and taking suggestions from your near and dear ones.

The period till mid-June is good for adding to your wealth. Avoid finalising the deal when Mercury is retrograde. The period after mid-August too seems good for buying property. Planetary positions seem much favourable for buying property suited to your needs.

Virgo Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

15th April to mid-June

15th August to mid-November

Libra Finance Horoscope 2018

The fact that Jupiter is present in the house which is linked with finance bodes well for your financial position this year, as foretold by the stars. You are likely to make some monetary gains, facilitated by the benevolent planet Jupiter. This development is going to raise and enliven your spirit. You will be happy with this development. It will also add to your financial strength as per the Libra Finance Horoscope 2018.

Libra Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may get a good chance to earn money

The period when Venus is combust is not considered conducive to take any important, major decision related to finance. Transit of Venus from mid-April to mid-May will prove fruitful for you in terms of making financial gains. During this period, you may even come across a new avenue to boost your financial prospects according to the Libra Finance Horoscope 2018.

You are likely to get the inflow of money from the period around last week of February. However, you should avoid taking any major financial decision when the crafty Mercury moves in the retrograde, according to Libra Finance Horoscope 2018. This will ensure that you do not face several types of complications. June month holds a lot of potentials for your monetary gains to materialise.You should make good use of this time to accumulate money according to the Libra Finance Horoscope 2018. You may also be showered with financial gains during the period between August and November end. You will feel somewhat overwhelmed by your financial strength around the year end.

Libra Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may buy an old property

Strengthening your financial position is an important requirement. Another important requirement is to accumulate wealth. While it’s important that money should come in, it’s also required that it should lead to something concrete and sustained. In other words, gaining money without the creation of wealth is an incomplete phenomenon. You may seem inclined to buy a kind of old property instead of going for new one. This period is conducive for your growth in wealth. Besides, the period from August to the end of November also seems good for buying property as per the Libra Property Horoscope 2018.

However, you should avoid finalising any deal from the end of June till the end of August. Mars will be in retrograde during this period. Planets are supporting you to add your wealth as per the Libra Finance Horoscope 2018. So, overall it’s going to be a good year for you. You are going to gain financially. You are also going to create wealth. So, you are going to gain on both the counts. It’s going to make you happy and contented.

Libra Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

15th April to mid-June

15th August to mid-November

Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018

Jupiter will hold the finance portfolio for you as it is the ruler of your second house. Jupiter will move in your sign for the most part of the year. This movement will lead to you getting more money. You will also get an opportunity to earn money by putting in a proportionately lesser effort. This added monetary advantage will add to your financial strength, as per the Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018.

Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Your family expenses are likely to increase

Jupiter will shift to its own dual natured fiery sign Sagittarius around the second week of November. So, you may stand to make monetary gains during this Jupiter transit in Sagittarius. However, your family related expenses are expected to increase now, according to the Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018. You can even get more guests. All this may put you under some kind of a financially stressful situation. However, in spite of all these things, at the end of the year, you are going to feel happy with your financial position.

As you will be full with funds so you may be eager to create and add to your wealth. However, Venus is in a state of combustion at the beginning of the year. Thus, you need to avoid finalising any deal to buy a property till the Venus comes out of combustion as per the Scorpio Property Horoscope 2018. As per the Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018, venus will come out of combustion on February 21. From mid-April, planetary positions will become quite conducive to buy property. In fact, the period between mid-April and mid-July will be suitable to buy a property suitable to your needs. So, you can go ahead for such property deals during this period, says Ganesha.

Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may buy luxurious things or jewellery

Around the second week of August, Venus will shift its position to its own airy sign Libra, according to the Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018. Thus, you will now get inclined to buy luxuries and adding comforts to your life. You may even buy expensive jewellery adding to your wealth. These things may help you. However, you should avoid major spending during the retrogression of Venus. Ganesha foresees that your planetary position seems favourable for earning money and creating wealth.

Scorpio Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

Mid-April to mid-July

7th August to mid-November

Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018

On a discomforting note, Saturn happens to rule your second house, the house of finance. Saturn will remain posited in its own earthly sign Capricorn in the second house. Saturn will impart you a lesson in earning money and also handling matters related to finance as per Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018. You will face a challenging time learning the intricacies of managing finance. The fact that Mars will be moving in Capricorn will only add to your woes.

Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You should maintain monetary reserve for contingency situations

Mars will enter Capricorn around mid-March. After moving out of Capricorn around mid-May, Mars will re-enter the Capricorn in retrograde mode from around mid-August. Retrograde Mars moving through the second house in your sign seems critical for your finances. Consequently, you are likely to take important financial decisions in haste or driven by impulse, according to the Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018. Thus, avoid taking important financial decisions in financial matters during the period when Mars is in retrograde in the second house.

Besides, you should handle money matters very carefully and stick to basic practices according to the Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018. You may even incur expenses on account of a specific religious ceremony. Movement of Saturn and Mars in the second house may lead to unexpected expenses. Thus, you should maintain sufficient reserve for any contingency like situation. On the positive side, Saturn coming in its own sign and Mars getting exalted in Capricorn will render you opportunities to earn good money. You are likely to get more clever in money matters. However, much also depends on the position of planets in your birth chart.

Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: You may buy a new vehicle

There may be the downfall in the prices of real estate as the sector may come under pressure. This may induce you to buy property or add to your wealth in other ways according to the Sagittarius Property Horoscope 2018. In the period from mid-April till mid-July, you may add to your wealth. However, before finalising any deal, check the document properly and take the advice of a financial expert.

The period between mid-April and mid-July is also good for buying a new vehicle, which can accommodate the entire family. The period between mid-November and the end of the year also seems good for adding to your wealth. This comes about by buying a property which suits your needs and taste. You will be happy with your possessions by the end of the year as per the Sagittarius Finances Horoscope 2018.

Sagittarius Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

15th April to mid-July

7Mid-November till end of the year

Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018

Saturn holds your second house, which is linked to financing. Saturn is also the ruler of your sign. Saturn will traverse through your sign for the entire year. It should be noted that Saturn easily makes us cautious in matters related to finance. You will also remain grounded as is desired by Saturn. At the same time, malefic Ketu will remain stationed in your second house for the most part of the year according to the Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018.

Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Remember, there are no shortcuts to earning money

Ketu will make you keep wanting to strike big. However, you should keep this in mind that there are no shortcuts for getting more money. Observe standard practices in financial transactions. This is very important and you should keep it in mind as per the Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018. Your good period for earning money begins around mid-April and will go on till around mid-May. This period seems very good for making monetary gains. This development will raise your spirit and you will feel really good about it. Besides, the period from mid-July too is good as your inflow of money is going to increase then. The last quarter of the year too holds good potential for earning money, according to the Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018.

Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Check the documents properly while finalising any deal

As for creating or adding wealth, overall planetary positions seem favourable from March onwards. After March, you may start looking for a residential or commercial property as per the Capricorn Property Horoscope 2018. The period from March till mid-July seems good for finalising any important deal. You may able to buy property. This will be of good use to you and will certainly add on to your wealth. However, you need to keep one thing in mind. While finalising any deal, you should check the document papers very minutely and take advice from the experts. This you should do before closing the deal.

Also, the period between mid-November and the end of the year also seems good for creating and adding to your wealth, says Ganesha. This period also seems good for buying gold and other expensive jewellery as per your need and taste according to the Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018.

Capricorn Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

March to end of July

Mid-August till end of September

Mid-November till end of the year

Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018

Jupiter holds the finance portfolio for your sign. The good part is that, for the most part of the year, Jupiter will manage your 2nd house, the house linked with finance. This clearly indicates increased inflow of money for you. The period from February will witness things in your money matters picking up. However, the period between March 7 and mid-April is not conducive for money gains. You will need to avoid taking any major decision related to finance during this period as per the Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018.

Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: The year will add to your financial strength

The period from 26th July till mid-August is also not good for any major financial decision or involvement. The period from mid-April till mid-July seems good for making notable monetary gains according to the Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018. Again, a good opportunity to make monetary gains will happen between from the second week of August until the end of September. Around the second week of November, benevolent Jupiter will shift to its own sign, dual-natured fiery Sagittarius. Jupiter will now traverse through the 11th house, indicating monetary gains. Viewing the planetary movements for the entire year, the time seems to be favourable in adding strength to your financial position as per Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018.

Benevolent Jupiter is also perfectly aligned for most of the year, which will help you create wealth and also take care of your health. So, the time is quite good as far wealth creation is concerned. However, the period when Mercury is in retrograde should be avoided for finalising any deal. It should be noted that Mercury will be in retrograde from 23rd March till mid-April according to the Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018.

Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Second part of the year is good for buying house

The period between mid-April and mid-July is very good for either creating or adding to your wealth, says Ganesha. You should make good use of this time, whenever an opportunity comes. If you will want to buy your first house, the period till mid-November is quite good. Besides, Mars is in retrograde from June end to August end as per Aquarius Property Horoscope 2018. However, you need to be very careful. You need to get your papers checked by a professional while finalising your property. If you want to procure a loan from the financial institutions, Jupiter will certainly help you.

Aquarius Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

15th April to mid of July

Mid-November till end of the year

Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018

Mars will rule the second house of your sign, linked with finance. Thus, Mars will play a vital role in matters related to finance. Mars will be going to enter its sign of constellation Capricorn around mid-March. Mars will then aspect your second house. Mars will stay in Capricorn till around mid-May. The inflow of money is going to increase for you during this phase. However, you should avoid financial activities such as speculation and so on according to the Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018.

Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: Planets support your finance

Mars enters Aquarius and turns retrograde around the end of June. Mars re-enters Capricorn in retrograde mode around mid-August and becomes direct in motion around August-end as per the Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018. You will need to avoid any major financial decision or involvement when Mars is in retrograde motion. You will need to keep this in mind. Otherwise, you may face various types of complications, says Ganesha. The movement of Venus in its airy sign Libra, from the second week of August, will prove fruitful for you, says Ganesha.

Planets foretell that you may gain via inheritance. However, the planets in your birth chart need to be supportive to make you gain via inheritance according to the Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018. Jupiter will enter its own sign, dual-natured fiery Sagittarius around mid-November. Jupiter will be managing your second house then. The benevolent Jupiter will add to your financial strength.

Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018 Key Points: March end to mid-June is good for buying property

The fourth house in your sign relates to property, wealth. Mercury rules this house. The period from around March ends till mid-June will be conducive for buying property and adding on to your wealth as per the Pisces Property Horoscope 2018. However, you should avoid finalising any deal when Mercury moves in the retrograde mode. Mercury will turn retrograde between 23rd March and mid-April. There is a strong possibility of making gains by selling old inherited property or acquiring property through inheritance. However, planetary positions in your birth chart will have to checked to say something final in this regard. Overall, planetary transits during the year foretell that you have good chance to add to your wealth according to the Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018.

Pisces Finance Horoscope 2018 – The Favourable Periods

March to mid-June

August to end of November

Source GaneshaSpeaks.com

Like this: Like Loading...