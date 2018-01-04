Red Panda Winter Carnival 2017 -18 meeting

04 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim organised the Press Conference for the celebration of Red Panda Winter Carnival 2017 -18 at the conference hall of TIC, M.G.Marg, today

The conference was chaired by Hon’ble Minister, Department of T&CA, Shri Ugen Gyatso and attended by GMC Chairman Shri Ashis Rai, Mayor Shri Shakti Singh Choudhary, Special Secretary Shri C.P.Dhaka and Senior Officials of the concerned Department.

The conference also had the presence of the movie Pahuna “Directors from Mumbai Mrs.Pakhi Tyerwala and Mrs Pragya Rathor. Who are also the co-ordinator for the (Red Panda Winter Carnival) event.

The conference highlighted the various programmes and activities to be undertaken during the event. The Brand Ambassador of Sikkim Red Panda Winter Carnival for 2017-18 is A.R.Rahman, was informed.

Also highlighted the major attractions of the festival this year such as the Carnival Parade, Eco-adventure sports, live performance of various artists of India and Nepal, cultural, musical, organic products exhibition and sale, Riders Meet, traditional food fest, Fashion Show, Beat contest, art & Photo exhibitions,etc.

While addressing the media fraternity Minister DoT & CA, mentioned about Sikkim being an all-round tourist destination and highlighted the progress made by the state in the field of Tourism over the year. He also discussed in length about various activities to be undertaken during the carnival.

Hon’ble Minister, also informed about the importance of conducting such events and bringing in ways to further boost tourism ahead in the state. The Minister said “Tourism is the only future as through tourism Sikkim has managed to be visible in the national and international arena. It is a golden era for Sikkim in terms of growth and development and it would be a big loss if we do not capitalize on this. He further added “Though the department has limited funds, the department will do its best to conduct the event with positive results. We need to keep moving forward against all odds.”

He urged every individual and press media to participate in the event actively and to be the mouthpiece to promote Sikkim. The event will be celebrated in a grand and effective manner, he added. He also briefed about the 10 days event which will have various activities ranging from culture programmes consisting of dance, songs, flower shows, adventure sports, food stalls, showcasing delectable cuisines, handlooms and handicrafts stalls, organic products stalls and photo and art exhibition,etc.

While addressing the press media Mrs. Pakhi said that the main aim for such an event is to make Sikkim known worldwide.

The inaugural function will be on 8th january 2018 and closing ceremony will be held on18th January, 2018.

The Sikkim Red Panda Winter Carnival is the biggest tourism festival of the state and aims at promote communal harmony and ‘Unity in Diversity’, whereby all the ethnic communities of Sikkim come together to celebrate life and culture.The festival will showcase Sikkim’s rich and diverse culture, traditions, customs, cuisines, bio-diversity, folk music, history and lifestyle and a melange of cultural and traditional displays under one roof.

