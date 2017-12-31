Bhaichung launches apps for Siliguri and Gangtok

Neelima Pradhan

31 Dec, Pakyong : The Former Indian Captain Star Footballer Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia launches two mobile app for Siliguri and Gangtok. The launching of two app also marked launch of new IT company ‘Digi Tech’ from Pakyong who are the developers of the said apps. The two business android apps namely ‘Siliguri City’ and ‘Gangtok City’ are rolled out in the Google Play Store told founder of said company cum Chief Editor of The Voice Of Sikkim Mr. Raghav Chhetri to media. On asking Bhaichung Bhutia how he felt using the apps, he told that it is a great moment today on end of the year that people will be benefited a lot from app. I have found it very useful on my fist use as it gives freedom to the people and business establishments from all levels. This is definitely the real digitization and as well as eco-friendly way to help the people search for whatever they would like to search in respective Siliguri and Gangtok cities in their app. These Eco friendly mobile apps have replaced traditional paper based Yellowpage and Classified publishing in book form. One must think for ecosystem and environment, the digital system is the answer for the Greener world tomorrow as well as paperless work culture where more and more trees would be saved.

On asking founder Mr. Raghav Chhetri about the two app, he says that the two app are cloned their utility in respective cities are seperate. It is a business related app where anyone can search whatever things he or she is looking in particular city specially products, services etc. People will get attracted to the apps as we shall continue to roll-out updates with new features and capabilities. We have integrated GPS navigation in the app as such anyone tracking the business for any purchases or service will find easy reaching to the place using Google MAP, which I believe is a new thing and very important part of communication system in digital arena.

Any business, start-up, service oriented , NGOs, buyers or sellers etc can register with us in respective cities to include their details in the said apps.

With the time we believe that there will be a phase shifting adaptation by people using latest technology for making their way of living simple and easy. We feel proud today that these two apps ‘Siliguri City’ and ‘Gangtok City’ will cater best possible service to million of people, it is a small gift and socializing approach towards the people of Siliguri and Gangtok on auspicious New Year 2018.

Digi Tech, a company vision is unbound in the future we shall keep pace with technology to deliver state-of-the-art products, services to the people. Our creative ideas from the collective fields will aspire the generation next , as we do know that today the life is driven by the technology and same we shall cope up to give the best out of the best every time.

Speaking about two city apps for Siliguri and Gangtok , one may ask why not for our city ?, here I would like to tell them we have the target to reach out to entire people but as of now we have decided experimenting the app in these two cities only. Another thing I would like to say is that we have focussed primarily on smartphones operating on Android OS presently and same would come out in iOS in days to come that I ascertain to iPhone users. We are also focussing in the new block chain technology which is a talk of today’s emerging digital revolution worldwide. But, for sure we too must work hard to make people understand systematically how IOT (Internet of Things) works out-of-box and makes life more convenient and simple!

