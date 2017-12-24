Why only one house built out of 1957 houses?, asks SKM party

24 Dec,Gangtok (PR) : Recating to national media report published on 23 Dec on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY, Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM has raised strong question. Only one house built out of targetted 1957 houses in Sikkim. Then where have these funds gone? Asks SKM to Sikkim Govt

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party has challenge government to outline the facts related to the central sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The scheme which was launched in June 2015 with an aim to provide affordable housing to Economically Weaker Sections and Low Income Groups.

The money alloted to Sikkim state by Central govt has not been utilized, as reports published by Govt of India show that only one house was built out of given target of 1957 houses informs SKM. Then where have these funds gone?

For financial year 2006-17 the sum of Rs.2381.21 Lakhs was allotted for this scheme, but nothing has been utilized until the date ?

SKM raise doubts that funds received from Govt of India may have transferred to other schemes by SDF government, which is totally against the guidelines of this flagship scheme.

SKM has demanded that target given by Central govt for PMAY scheme should be immediately implemented throughout the state without any further delay, and no funds should be diverted to any other schemes. SKM even suggest that state share should be increased for each house, so that there will be more standard and qualitative construction of houses.

