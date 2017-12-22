Sunmaya Tamang and Sapna Regmi bagged Gold and Akarati Acharya Silver

22 Dec, Pakyong : The Pakyong Taekwondo Kwondo Dojang Nopgoan has won 2 gold and 1 silver medal in 1st Taekwondo World Dojang championship which was held on 17th Dec 2017 at Rock Valley Academy Kalimpong.

Miss Sunmaya Tamang and Miss Sapna Regmi bagged Gold and Akarati Acharya Silver medal.

The team was lead by Kumar Pradhan Black Belt instructor Pakyong Taekwondo Dojang.

The Pakyong Taekwondo Dojang was established 1yrs and 8 months back within a short duration of time it has bagged national ,international and state medals which are more then 27 in numbers.

The institute is located in BL Nepal building Nopgoan ,SDM Road Pakyong.

