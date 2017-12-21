All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Religion

Weeklong Sangeetmaya Srimada Bhagawata Katha Gyan Yagya Anusthan Concludes

Weeklong Sangeetmaya Srimada Bhagawata Katha Gyan Yagya Anusthan Concludes

Weeklong Sangeetmaya Srimada Bhagawata Katha Gyan Yagya Anusthan Concludes

21 Dec, Jorethang (IPR) : A week long Sangeetmaya Srimada Bhagawata Katha Gyan Yagya Anusthan organized at Jorethang play ground concluded with much relogious devotion today.

Renowned Bhagawata Acharya Sri Rohit Raj Maharaj enlightened scores of devotees on Bhagawat Katha during the first half of the day and also conducted student centric motivational sessions in the evening since 15th of December 2017.

The concluding day saw Area MLA-cum-Minister Mr. Arjun Kumar Ghatani accompanied by his spouse, SDM Jorethang Mr. B.C Rai , Chairman Nayabazar Jorethang Municipal Council Mr. Tika Gurung attending the puran alongside officials, councillors, dignitaries and hundreds of devotees from various places.
