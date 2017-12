Full Documentary Video On Maha Kalika Devi Mandir at Bengthang at Pacheykhani, Pakyong. Maha Kalika Devi Mandir at Bengthang at Pacheykhani, Pakyong. Situated atop hill stands this age-old Devisthan is unique.

Devisthan needs the attention of state govt to make the holy place approachable for common people. As of now, it takes 30 minutes for people to reach Devisthan from the road.

Amazing stories of miracle are associated with this Devisthan.

Like this: Like Loading...