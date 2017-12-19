All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dr. Durga Prasad Chhetri Awarded NYPS Award 2017

National Young Political Scientist Award 2017 To Dr. Durga Prasad Chhetri

19 Dec, Chennai : National Young Political Scientist Award 2017 is awarded to Dr Durga Prasad Chhetri for demonstrating his academic strength and deep interest in research by his publication and other activities in 57th All India Political Science Conference at Chennai held from 15th December to 17th December 2017.

Dr Chhetri was born and brought up in Tinik Chisopani, South Sikkim, India. He has received MA. MPhil and PhD in Political Science from University of North Bengal. He has research interests in decentralisation, governance, gender studies and social exclusion/inclusion

Dr Chhetri is presently Chairperson, Department of Political Science, Sikkim Central University, Gangtok. During a span of 17 years of his teaching career, Dr Chhetri has served Sikkim Government College, Tadong, Bijanbari College, Darjeeling and Southfield College (former Loreto College), Darjeeling. He also served as President of the Sikkim University Teachers Association.

He has supervised MPhil and supervising PhD scholars also. He has participated in national and international conferences and has organised many seminars and symposiums.

Dr Chhetri has authored four books and many research papers. He has a vast experience in administration, research teaching and academics. He has served the discipline of Political Science to a great extent.

The Indian Political Science Association pleasingly recognises the academic contribution of Dr Durga P Chhetri by bestowing on him IPSA National Young Political Scientist Award 2017

