Sikkim school to participate in Robotic competition in Dubai

18 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : TNSSS shall participate in the International Robotronics Competition and Innovation in Dubai

Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School team headed by the Physics PGT Mr Prem Das Chhetri will be participating in the International Robotronics Competition and Innovation in Dubai.
The school has been selected from a rigorous process of competitions at the zonal and national levels. The zonal level competition was held across the country in in fifteen different centers. Sir TNSSS was also the zonal center for the North-East. At the Sir TNSSS, four different schools had participated in the IRC in Gangtok. Two teams from Sikkim were selected for national level competition in two different categories e.g. IRC final and Innovation track.
In innovation track all the schools across the country were asked to identify one problem in the community and had to make one working model. All the models were evaluated and top ten innovative model of the country were invited for the final competition. Sir TNSSS had made smart bin which acts as a wi-fi hotspot and can charge the mobile for three minutes if anyone throws garbage inside the bin.
The top two teams including the team of the Sir TNSS School, which stood second at the national level, will be representing the country in Dubai where the competition is between all Asian countries to be held in June 2018.
