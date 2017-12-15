26 Weeks Leave: A maternity benefit approval for female employees

15 Dec, Gangtok: A most awaited scheme by thousands of state government women employees finally has come to a state of approval by the government. On Thursday the state cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling at Samman Bhawan pressed for the approval.

From the CM official Facebook Page, it writes

Approval for extension and enforcement of the Maternity Benefits Act, 1961 with subsequent amendments, to the State of Sikkim. The enforcement of said Act will bring uniformity in the Maternity Benefits throughout the Country with 26 weeks leave up to the birth of two children to female Government employees.

The decision for approval immediately having posted in the state’s largest circulating digital media The Voice Of Sikkim Facebook Page saw tantamount responses of thanksgiving to the state Chief Minister by thousands of female employees. It has come as a great relief for the female employees of state with positive vibe and encouragement in them. On the other side, the female employees serving in private organizations have asked the state if same apply to them, for which a notification is awaited. Sheer of smiley icons in TVOS page is self-explaining to watch how much happy the female workers are and no doubt the male too were seen posting ‘Thumbs Up’ and ‘Likes’ for the same.

Like this: Like Loading...