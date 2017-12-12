23rd Anniversary of SDF Party Govt Formation

12 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : The completion of 23 years of the Sikkim Democratic Front Government was celebrated in a function held at Manan Kendra today. The function was graced by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chamling highlighted some of the achievements made by the state in line with the inclusive policy of the Government. He also encouraged the public representatives and officers of the State administration to rededicate themselves to the tasks that lie ahead.

He called for the need to work with a sense of responsibility and accountability keeping the welfare of the public as the only priority. He directed the State Administration for immediate compliance on issues which have been decided by the Government but are yet to be implemented. Following are the highlights:

1. Providing Pilot to Cabinet Ministers of the State Government

2. Strict implementation of total ban on use of plastic bottles

3. Total check on Child labour

4. No sub-letting of work

5. In rural areas, people with Sikkim Subject or COI should not be allowed to open shops or other business establishments

6. Strict vigilance over illegal export of medicinal plants from Sikkim. State should start planning for patent of unique plants and herbs

7. Ban on killing of animals has to strictly implemented

8. Forest Department should devise a mechanism to check animals like monkeys, bear, wild boar and porcupine from entering the agricultural fields and causing loss to farmers. This should be done on priority as the State is readying for second phase of Organic Mission

9. All Government infrastructures within the territorial jurisdiction of village panchayats should be transferred to the panchayats for repair, maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructures

10. After a project is sanctioned and tendered, concerned officers should follow it up till the project is complete

11. Forest Department should ensure that the plants and trees planted during plantation drives are properly maintained by the field staff

12. Panchayats should take the responsibility to check the implementation of local work such as Village tourism, home-stays and Minor Irrigation Channels, drinking water schemes, roof water harvesting, regeneration of lakes and streams, and collection of monsoon rain for use during winters

13. Panchayats should upgrade the Smriti Vans from their own fund to make them prospective tourism destinations

14. Panchayats should also oversee infrastructures like religious places within the State and also work towards maintaining and preserving the secularity of the State

15. Panchayats should also start levying charges and duties, wherever appropriate, for organizing of fairs, festivals, sports events, cultural programs etc and ensure that the local youth are involved in such activities

16. Lamenting on the condition of State highways, he directed for completion of all ongoing projects on priority. All the carpeting work to be completed by March 2018 by engaging workers overtime

17. Contractors should be allowed to withdraw the deposit money only after five years after the work is completed and handed over. He stressed on completion all types of work within the scheduled time

18. Concerned Department to check the eligibility of drivers before issuing driving and vehicle registrations, to avoid incessant accidents. Taxi vehicles’ life to be reduced to about 8 years, for the safety of passengers

19. All ongoing development work such as school/college buildings, Government offices, should be completed within stipulated time

20. All administrative work to be result oriented. Utilization of Central Government schemes should be submitted on time

21. Organic Market Centre will be established in all districts and sub-towns, and Utility vehicles and AC Vans would be provided to aid organic growers

22. Secretariat Building and Multi-Speciality Hospital to be completed on priority and manpower for the new hospital to be worked out

23. All Hospitals, PHCs, CHCs and PHSCs to be kept clean and hygienic

24. All Village libraries to be adequately maintained

25. Along with Qualitative development, qualitative administration, qualitative education and Health services are among the priorities of the Government

26. State will put a complete ban on import of calcium asteroid treated fruits like bananas and mangoes from March 2018

27. Government officers should encourage the youth and create enabling environment for entrepreneurship and inculcate in them dignity of labour

28. Daily wages of workers have been increased to Rs. 300. Officers should be able to derive work from these workers

29. Promotion at work comes with responsibility. Officers should work with utmost sense of responsibility and accountability

30. There are two types of society – political and civil. A society’s balance is maintained only when there is equal contribution from both. In Sikkim there is huge dearth of civil society and opinion making bodies. Bureaucrats and members of the Panchayat have to fill the vacuum, he urged.

31. There is high discrepancy in the data of the State. There is an urgent need to update the data and statistics of every department of the State Government. He directed the Department of Planning to monitor the updation activity and ensure completion within a month’s time and published on each department’s website

Earlier, Chief Secretary Shri A.K. Shrivastava in his welcome address touched upon some of the developmental activities carried out by the Sikkim Democratic Front Government in the last 23 years. He also shared the upcoming priority projects of the Government.

Principal Secretary, Finance, cum Development Commissioner Shri V.B. Pathak presented a brief report on the achievements of the SDF Government during the 23 years of governance.

The programme concluded with Vote of Thanks proposed by Secretary, RM&DD, Shri D.R. Nepal.

The programme had the presence of Speaker SLA, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Speaker SLA, MLAs, Chairpersons, Advisors, Panchayat Adhyakshas and Upadyakshas, Mayor & Deputy Mayor, GMC, State Administration led by Chief Secretary, DGP and senior ranking officers of Sikkim Police, All District Collectors, SDMs, BDOs, all officers of the level of Under Secretary and equivalent, and members of the media.