Pratibad Rally : People takes on street demanding resignation of Minister Subba

10 Dec, Gangtok : Today, the newly constituted adhoc body named Pidit Chhetri-Bahun Sadbhawana Manch PCBSM carried Pratibad Rally at Gangtok starting from Titanic park to Bhanupath protesting the alleged deregatory phone convesation of HRD cum Law Minister RB Subba. The phone conversation was allegedly leaked on web some week back in Facebook social media and whatsapp which was viral where its alleged Minister Subba speaking with another person over phone claiming he recruited his two candidates in job, he transferred one employee on demand, he also said ‘Chhetri-Bahun’ cannot be put in pocket they’re not trustworthy, as well as commented on Limboo community too.

Its understood the conversation been taken place prior to panchayat election where he is talking about fixing the candidates.

Today the anguished people comprising of educated unemployed youths, think-tanks , intellectuals from all walks of life gathered from all over four districts of Sikkim spearheaded by PCBSM took part in the rally which took off from Titanic Park to Zero Point and Bhanupath. During the rally several slogans was shouted against the Subba, surging crowd of the protesters demanded immediate expulsion of Subba from Minister.

In this several social activists also participated and voiced their concern regarding the deteriorating Chamling governance. and haul of communal attacks of past records and present on communities especially Chhetri Bahun.

