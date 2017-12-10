All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Culture and Tradition

Pratibad Rally : People takes on street demanding resignation of Minister Subba

Posted on
Pratibad Rally : People takes on street demanding resignation of Minister Subba

Pratibad Rally : People takes on street demanding resignation of Minister Subba

10 Dec, Gangtok : Today, the newly constituted adhoc body named Pidit Chhetri-Bahun Sadbhawana Manch PCBSM carried Pratibad Rally at Gangtok starting from Titanic park to Bhanupath protesting the alleged deregatory phone convesation of HRD cum Law Minister RB Subba. The phone conversation was allegedly leaked on web some week back in Facebook social media and whatsapp which was viral where its alleged Minister Subba speaking with another person over phone claiming he recruited his two candidates in job, he transferred one employee on demand, he also said ‘Chhetri-Bahun’ cannot be put in pocket they’re not trustworthy, as well as commented on Limboo community too.
Its understood the conversation been taken place prior to panchayat election where he is talking about fixing the candidates.
Today the anguished people comprising of educated unemployed youths, think-tanks , intellectuals from all walks of life gathered from all over four districts of Sikkim spearheaded by PCBSM took part in the rally which took off from Titanic Park to Zero Point and Bhanupath. During the rally several slogans was shouted against the Subba, surging crowd of the protesters demanded immediate expulsion of Subba from Minister.
In this several social activists also participated and voiced their concern regarding the deteriorating Chamling governance. and haul of communal attacks of past records and present on communities especially Chhetri Bahun.

Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Metallic Bronze Tallest Statue of Mahatma Sirijunga Teyongsi at West Sikkim Metallic Bronze Tallest Statue of Mahatma Sirijunga Teyongsi at West Sikkim
2.2K
Tourism

Tallest Statue of Mahatma Sirijunga Teyongsi inaugurated on 313th Birth Anniversary
Coming generations of Sikkim should be ‘Job Givers and not Job Seekers’ : CM Coming generations of Sikkim should be ‘Job Givers and not Job Seekers’ : CM
2.2K
Organic

Coming generation must be ‘Job Givers Not Seekers’ :CM
NHIDCL Sikkim NHIDCL Sikkim
1.9K
Travel

NHIDCL shares detailed Sikkim Road MPR to Sikkim Subject Committee
Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park inaugurated by CM at Rabdentse , West Sikkim Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park inaugurated by CM at Rabdentse , West Sikkim
1.8K
Tourism

Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park inaugurated by CM at Rabdentse , West Sikkim
Namchi Mohoutsav 2017 Namchi Mohoutsav 2017
1.5K
Others

Two Days Namchi Mahotsav 2017 Kick Starts
CM declares All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2017 closed CM declares All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2017 closed
1.5K
Other Sports

CM declares All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2017 closed
CM launches Sikkim Ornithological Society (SOS) Calander 2018 CM launches Sikkim Ornithological Society (SOS) Calander 2018
1.4K
Tourism

CM launches Sikkim Ornithological Society (SOS) Calander 2018
CM attended silver jubilee celebration of Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS CM attended silver jubilee celebration of Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS
1.3K
Education

CM attended silver jubilee celebration of Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS
CM attended Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Samdong SSS CM attended Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Samdong SSS
1.3K
Education

CM attended Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Samdong SSS
CM Sh Pawan Chaming honoured doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) by SRM University Sikkim CM Sh Pawan Chaming honoured doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) by SRM University Sikkim
1.3K
Education

SRM University Sikkim holds its 1st Convocation
To Top
%d bloggers like this: