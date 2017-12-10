CM attended silver jubilee celebration of Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS

10 Dec,Namchi (IPR) : Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended the silver jubilee celebration at Government Junior High School (JHS) Gumpa Ghurpisey today. He was accompanied by HRDD Minister Mr. R.B. Subba, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Tilu Gurung, Chairmans, Advisors, Principal Secretary HRDD Mr. G. P. Upadhyaya, Officials, Councilors, Panchayats, Principal Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS Ms. Bina Moktan, teachers and students at large.

Addressing, the gathering the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling extended his congratulation to Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS on the grand silver jublee celebration. Mr. Chamling spoke about the importance of education as it is essentially a vital tool to acquire necessary knowledge and skills and it’s also a foundation on which a progressive and prosperous society can be built upon. He pointed out that there are two kinds of education one is certificate oriented academic knowledge traditional education and the other one is life oriented and encouraged the teachers to incorporate both these different schools of education in order to enhance the student’s capabilities in leading a successful life. Mr. Chamling also updated that Sikkim is the first state to provide free education upto college level and advocated that the students should tap the maximum potential out of this opportunity.

The Chief Minister announced that provided the land is given the extension of the ground and building of auditorium at Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS will commence at the earliest. He also suggested that in Sikkim a part of the school building or a block should be named after the land doners so that these land doners deeds are not forgotten. In addition, Mr. Chamling announced that fencing of the school property should be taken up by the community members of the locality where the school is situated so that a sense of ownership can be ingrained by concerned community members.

Speaking, about the advantages of organic farming Mr. Chamling informed that there are variety of organic agricultural business opportunities available in the market place and that the youths of the state should utilize this prospect and involve themselves in becoming a producer or facilitate service thereby transforming into an agricultural and self-reliant entrepreneur. Additionally, he also reiterated the initiation of Namchi Smart City Project which will open up various avenues for the youth of south district and urged the stakeholders and the public of Namchi to promote a conservative, sustainable and eco-friendly environment in South District Headquarters.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister added that vaccination for the prevention of cervical cancer will be given to girls below 14 years of age. He also elucidated the public to utilize the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Annual and Total Check-up for Healthy Sikkim (CATCH) campaign which is being conducted at various locations in the state.

HRDD Minister Mr. R.B. Subba spoke in detail about the commendable achievements that Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS has received till date. He also informed the gathering about the ‘National Achievement Survey Report (NAS)” which has been recently conducted in Sikkim. He underlined that the findings of this survey, will help in understanding the efficiency of the education system and will assist in education policy, planning and implementation at national, state, district and classroom levels for bringing about a qualitative improvement in learning levels. He further urged the teachers to inculcate self-confidence amongst the students so that these students can attain various accomplishments in a competitive modern world.

During the course of the program, the CM was felicitated by the staff and students of Gumpa Ghurpisey JHS for his assiduous leadership in development of Sikkim. The CM also felicitated the land doner of the JHS late Mr. Santa Bir Rai, Ms. Kaushila Sharma she was the maiden teacher of the JHS and the senior most and the longest serving teacher of the JHS Ms. Anjali Sherpa.

Like this: Like Loading...