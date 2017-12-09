CM declares All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2017 closed

09 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : The Final of All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2017 was held at indoor stadium of SMIT, Mazitar. The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Mr. Pawan Chamling graced the final match as the chief guest and Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA), Mr. K.N . Rai as the special guest. The Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. R.B. Subba, Secretary of Sports department, officials of sports department, Vice president of Badminton Association of India, President and other members of Badminton Association of Sikkim were present.

The tournament was organized by Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) under the aegis of Badminton Association of India.

Final Singles Category:

Women’s single; Final played between Miss. Anura Prabhudesai (Goa) and Miss. Vaishnavi Bhale (Maharashtra) where Miss. Aruna defeated Miss. Bhale by 2-1 set.

Men’s single Final; Mr. Pratul Joshi (Madhya Pradesh) won by defeating Siddharath Thakur (Maharashtra).

Women’s Doubles; Miss. Dhanya Nair (Railway) and Miss. Ashna Roy (Kerela) beat Miss. Anura Prabhudesai (Goa) and Miss. Vaishnavi Bhale (Maharashtra) by 2-1 set.

Men’s Doubles; Twins brother from Assam, Mr. Anjan Buragohain and Ranjan Buragohain trashed mr. Mohamed Rehan R (Tamil Nadu) and Mr. Velavan V (Tamil Nadu) by 2-0.

Chief Minister, Mr. Pawan Chamling, SLA Speaker, Mr. K.N. Rai and Sports Minister Mr. R.B. Subba handed over medal and cash prizes to winners and runners of the tournament.

The Organizing Committee also felicitated the Chief Minister for receiving One World Award in Germany recently.

Sports Department also honored 51 Meritorious Sportsperson of Sikkim with cash incentive award for the year of 2017-2018. The award has been introduced in the state to encourage and motive sportsperson in the pursuit of excellence.

This award is being awarded to meritorious in the state in the form of cash incentive awards since 2003. Sportsperson like Mr. Tarundeep Rai, Mr. Navin Kumar Pradhan, Mr. Bikash Jairu, Mr. Sanju Pradhan, Miss. Susmita Rai, Mr. Phurba Sherpa and others were the recipient of the award for 2017-18.

Chief Minister at the end declared All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2017 closed.

