Sikkim High Court Gets Museum

08 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : The High Court of Sikkim Museum was inaugurated today by Hon’ble Mr Justice Kurian Joseph, Judge, Supreme Court of India, in the illustrious presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Mr Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri, Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, Hon’ble Mr Justice A.P. Subba, Former Judge, High Court of Sikkim and Chairman High Court of Sikkim Museum Committee, Hon’ble Mr Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Judge, High Court of Sikkim here at Forest Colony Gangtok.

The programme also had the presence of Chief Justices of High Courts of Meghalaya, Madras, Guwahati, Kolkata, Acting CJ of Jharkhand, Former Chief Justice of Sikkim and Chairman, Assam Human Rights Commission, Hon’ble Mr Justice A.H. Saikia, Hon’ble Mrs Justice Meenakshi M. Rai, Judge, High Court of Sikkim, Hon’ble Mr Justice S.P. Wangdi, Former Judge, High Court of Sikkim, Chief Secretary of Sikkim Mr A.K. Shrivastava, Senior officers of the State Government, Advocate General of Sikkim, Judges, and learned Senior Advocates and Advocates.

After the welcome address by Hon’ble Mr Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, the plaque of the Museum was unveiled by the Chief Guest, which was followed by lighting of ceremonial lamp by Mrs Ruby Kurian, Mrs Tika Maya Chamling and Mrs Yogmaya Agnihotri, and the entry of the dignitaries inside the Museum.

Hon’ble Mr Justice Kurian Joseph, in his inaugural address, lauded the effort of the Museum Committee and all the contributors for bringing together rare artefacts, documents and photographs and establishing the monumental Museum. He stated that the event is not just a significant achievement in the history of the High Court of Sikkim but a historic achievement for the State as a whole. “Infact the inauguration of this one-of-a-kind Museum is a moment of great pride for the State of Sikkim as well as the entire country,” he stated. It reflects the rich cultural history of Sikkim along with the legal history, he added.

Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling stated that the Museum will help assimilate the past with the present and also help in preserving this historical bunglow built in the year 1910 for housing civil sergeants during British India. With the inauguration of this Museum, we are creating history by achieving the process involved in the establishment and extension of legal institutions and services in Sikkim as the 22nd State of the Indian Union, he stated. He thanked Justice Kurian Joseph, Hon’ble Judge, Supreme Court of India, for inaugurating the landmark Museum in Sikkim.

Hon’ble Mr Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri highlighted on the importance of the Museum in preserving and protecting the history of Sikkim in its entirety.

Hon’ble Mr Justice A.P. Subba recounted the contribution of individuals and institutions towards making the Museum a reality.

The High Court of Sikkim Museum Compendium was also released on the occasion by Hon’ble Mr Justice Kurian Joseph. The Compendium has been compiled by Advocate Ms Yangchen Doma Gyatso on the instruction of the High Court of Sikkim Museum Committee.

The Chief Guest also handed over Certificates of Appreciation for all the contributors which were received by the Chairman, Museum Committee on their behalf.

The programme concluded with Vote of Thanks proposed by Mr N.G. Sherpa, Registrar General, High Court of Sikkim.

