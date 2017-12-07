All for Joomla All for Webmasters
CM lays Foundation Stone for the Development of Magerzong

07 Dec, Geyzing (IPR) : On the auspicious occasion of Barahimizong the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri. Pawan Chamling laid the Foundation Stone for the Development of Magerzong, a heritage site for the Manger Communities at Mangsari, West Sikkim. The Project is under the Culture and Heritage Department and Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Govt. of Sikkim.

Shri. Pawan Chamling, addressed the congregation by extending gratitude towards the Manger Community for organizing such a national event at Mangsari. He acknowledged the active participation of all the Mangar Communities from Sikkim, Assam and West Bengal. Whilst speaking to the community he also mentioned that he has come to them to hear out and honor their demands. He gave the message to his Ministers, MLAs and Panchayats that as a part of the Government they should always keep a priority to serve the Old aged people of Sikkim in their respective areas.

The HCM also highlighted that the project was an initiative to preserve and promote the Mangar Community in Sikkim making it an example in the country. He urged the people of the community to develop a sense of ownership for the upcoming development project while emphasizing the importance shown by the Government towards the Community regarding the introduction of Mangar Language in School Curriculum and appointment of Teaching Faculties in Schools.

The demands of the people of the Mangsari were also placed before the HCM. Regarding the constructions of roads to the project area, he on the spot sanctioned and directed the concerned department to be motor able by the month of March 2018.  The construction of the BAC Soreng building, Playground of Mangsari School and drinking water facilities in Mangsari area were sanctioned by the HCM.

The HCM was also felicitated by the All Sikkim Mangar Association for his support to the community and for the introduction of Mangar Language in the School curriculum as an act to promote and preserve the Mangar Language in Sikkim.

Shri. R. B. Subba, Minister, HRDD welcomed the HCM and the people. He thanked the HCM for his secularity envisioned Sikkim where all religions can thrive peacefully. He also in his address prayed for HCM’s prosperity and that he may continue to work for the betterment of the people of Sikkim.

Shri. C. Zangpo, Secretary, Tourism gave the Technical report on the upcoming Project of ‘Development of Magerzong’ costing of Rs. 13.6 Crores.

Shri. Ugen T. Gyatso, Minister, Tourism; Shri. A. K. Ghatani, Health; Shri. N. K. Subba, Minister, UD&HD; K. S. Lepcha, MLA; D. N. Sherpa, MLA; Devika Subba, Zilla Adhakshya; Ashok Gurung, Zilla Up-Adhakshya and other officials attended the program.

