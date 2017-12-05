CM attended Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Samdong SSS

05 Dec , Gangtok (IPR) : Samdong Senior Secondary School in East Sikkim celebrated its Platinum Jubilee today at a grand function organized by the Celebration Committee and the School at the school playground today. The programme was graced by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling as the Chief Guest.

On his arrival, the Chief Minister inaugurated the School Main Gate, constructed by Citizens of Khesey Village, Ward Number – 1. He also inaugurated the School Gallery, constructed by Pandey family, and garlanded the Statue of Mata Saraswati in the premises.

After the inaugural address by Minister Tourism cum Area MLA Shri Ugen T. Gyatso, a brief report about the school was presented by Principal of the School Smt Radha Pradhan.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of the school who had in them the vision to establish an educational Institution even seventy-five years back. He stated that the contribution of the founders should be remembered fondly and we should be inspired from their noble thought and action. He congratulated everybody associated with the school, both past and present, on this historic occasion of the school completing seventy-five years of its existence.

Directing his address to the students in the audience, Chief Minister Shri Chamling emphasized that the State Government has laid highest priority to the education sector, with almost 30% of the State Budget allocated for the sector. He shared that the State has fully achieved the vision of ‘Education for All’, through path breaking scholarship schemes, and initiatives such as free education up to college level. He further informed that LKG and UKG classes will be introduced in all Government schools in the state from academic session 2018 to strengthen the primary education system in the state. He added that the Government has taken conscious steps to introduce science streams in most of the schools in the State, and has upgraded several schools from secondary to senior secondary level over the years. He also reminded the gathering that the State will soon have its own Government Medical College cum Hospital at Sichey, as well as a State University, for the benefit of aspiring students of Sikkim. He reiterated that education should be life oriented, and should create good human beings above all else. Speaking about universal coverage of education in the State, he stated that Inclusive development is a result and outcome of inclusive politics in the State.

Further, the Chief Minister motivated the students to pursue their career based on their aptitude and interest. He encouraged the students to work hard and prepare for State and Central Government job opportunities. On the other hand, he urged the students to create their own opportunities and embrace entrepreneurship in the tourism and organic sectors, the two most lucrative sectors. He explained in detail the different types of opportunities within the two sectors, and also stressed on the numerous health benefits of organic agriculture. He further invited active participation from the members of the public for the second phase of organic mission which has already stated in the State. “Let us start a new revolution with the second phase of Organic Mission”, he stated.

Further, the Chief Minister gave in-principal sanction to various demands of the constituency placed before him. In the end, he stated that the members of the public are guardians of the multiple infrastructures sanctioned by the State in their areas, and that they should ensure that the work is being implemented earnestly. He urged the Panchayats and the members of the public to keep a strict vigil on various developmental works being carried out in their respective areas. He came down heavily on the quality of the state highways, and added that he would ensure that all roads would be completed through overtime carpeting, by working day and night.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was felicitated by the Members of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee and also by the newly elected Zilla and Gram Panchayat Members of Tumin Lingee constituency.

The programme was also addressed by Minister HRDD Shri R.B. Subba, who highlighted the various student-centric schemes and programmes of the State Government.

The programme also saw felicitation of following four distinguished alumni of the School for making a distict mark in their respective fields and for their contribution towards the School:

a. Mr Lobzang Choden Namkhapa, Retired Primary Teacher, Samdong Sr. Secondary School

b. Mr Sandup Tshering Bhutia, Retired ACF, Forest Department, and also SMC Chairman, Samdong SSS

c. Dr. Arjun Adhikari, Entrepreneur

d. Dr. Dew Kumari Sharma, Post Doctorate Scientist, Department of Plant and Environmental Science, University of Copenhagen, Denmark

The programme also had colourful cultural presentations by students of Samdong Senior Secondary School.

Like this: Like Loading...