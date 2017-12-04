All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Tourism

Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park inaugurated by CM at Rabdentse , West Sikkim

04 Dec,Gayzing (IPR) : The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri. Pawan Chamling inaugurated the Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park today at Rabdentse, West Sikkim in presence of Forest Minister Shri. T.W Lepcha.

The Bird Park consists birds of calliformes family like Golden Pheasant, Reeves Pheasant, Silver Pheasant, Lady Amherst Pheasant, Silver Golden Pheasant, Yellow Pheasant, Jindaya Conur, Indian Fantail Pigeon and Love Birds.

In a brief interaction with the forest officials and media personals Chief Minister declares to expand the 2 hector bird park into 18 hector and assured to release the bill of 18 cr. in next budget session. In addition, he advised the forest officials to add the local species of birds like Danphe, Monal, Kaliz etc. in the park.

