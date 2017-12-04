CM launches Sikkim Ornithological Society (SOS) Calander 2018

03 Dec, Gayzing (IPR) : Chief Minister, Pawan Chamling launched Sikkim Ornithological Society (SOS) Calander 2018 today evening at Hotel Mt.Pandim.

President SOS Nosang Limboo(Muringla) stated that Calander depicts the drastic change in the awareness level which has been developed in the minds of people in Sikkim within a span of 5years.

The Calander contains excellent photographs of Colourful Butterflies found in the State of Sikkim, dedicated to the younger generation of Sikkim.

He further informed that the Calander shall be distributed to Schools all over Sikkim.

