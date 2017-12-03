All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Tallest Statue of Mahatma Sirijunga Teyongsi inaugurated on 313th Birth Anniversary

03 Dec, Gayzing (IPR) : The 2nd day of Chief Minister’s visit concluded today at Hee Yumang Theegu, Hee-Kyengbari with the unveiling of the Statue of Mahatma Sririjunga Teyangsi whose 313th birth anniversary falls today. The unveiling of the statue of Srijunga was attended by Shri. R. B. Subba, Minister, HRDD; Shri. N. K. Subba, Minister, UD & HD; Shri. A. K. Ghatani, Minister, Health; Shri. S. B. Subedi, Minister, RMDD; Shri. P. D. Rai, M.P (Lok Sabha); Shri. Sanchaman Limboo, Former CM of Sikkim and other dignitaries and HODs of Line Departments and officials.

During the event HCM addressed the congregation with his desire to uplift the Limboo Community in Sikkim, he spoke on the various educational opportunities in the state where the Limboo language has been given priority up to University level. With the 23 years of the HCM’s governance in the state the changes speaks louder that the said words said the HCM.

He projected through his words the various role played by the government under his leadership in preserving the Limboo language and culture which has to be carried forward by the youths of Sikkim. He emphasized his desire to make Limboo Study Center at the Hee Yumang Theegu along with a museum containing all the history of the Limboo Community in the 2nd phase of the construction. He mentioned that the construction of the statue of Mahatma Srijunga is a history created by the government for the Limboo Community which cannot be changed and remains the first of its kind in the world.

He also spoke about the ideals of Inclusive Politics and Inclusive Development which is implemented in the state of Sikkim under his governance. He spoke to the Limboo Community to be more constructive and work for their community and mankind at large. He also highlighted the schemes which have been implemented for the betterment of the Limboo Community in the state. He also spoke on the equal rights given to women in Sikkim in terms of land ownership and other rights for living.

The various Limboo Associations of Sikkim felicitated the HCM for his contribution in the overall development for the Community. Shri. S. R. Khajum, Persident, All India Limboo Association and Shr. J. B. Muringla, Secretary (Retd.), Buildings were also felicitated by the Committee on the occasion.

Shri. N. K. Subba welcomed the gathering on the occasion and he extended his gratitude to the HCM for his contribution and undying support towards the project.

