NHIDCL shares detailed Sikkim Road MPR to Sikkim Subject Committee

NHIDCL Sikkim

NHIDCL Sikkim

03 Dec, Gangtok : National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited shares the details of Indira Byepass upcoming / upgradation of road and the details of other future highways / roads to Sikkim Subject Committee today. This was informed by Shri Nawin Kiran Pradhan to VOS, Sh Pradhan is the Vice Convener of the SSC Committee who recently in New Delhi had queried about Sikkim road condition and the upgradation of all road infrastructure developments taking place in the state of Sikkim.

The below are the detailed 02 No. PDF  files (Google Docs)

1. NHIDCL Letter on Indira Bypass
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O075lcCCqOeUXK-78FZ_03j_252nki2v/view?usp=sharing
2. NHIDCL Letter on other highway roads under them
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16w9eU0LdT5VJjNVriUX66r1HsgmHwbzp/view?usp=sharing

