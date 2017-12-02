Coming generation must be ‘Job Givers Not Seekers’ :CM

02 Dec , Gayzing (IPR) : Shri. Pawan Chamling, Chief Minister of Sikkim visited Mangalbarey today. He is on the official tour to West Sikkim for the next two days. The CM officially declared open the Organic Haat Stalls for the public. He also visited the local vegetable sellers whilst encouraging them to increase their production of the Organic vegetables and sell more often.

The HCM also attended the program of the Mangalbarey Sr. Sec. School titled as “Invigorating Youth Minds in Shaping Nation”, where he spoke to the students of different schools encompassing their day to day lives as students. He also spoke to the students on the importance of Education in today’s modern world where Information is everything. He also addressed to the gathering of the students to be educated and not fall prey to Caste Politics and that educated students should always rise above hate and issues of caste system and have religious tolerance.

The HCM spoke beautifully relating to the different matters which engulf the students life cycle while advising them to be examples in the nation. The HCM also highlighted the fact that in the entire country, Sikkim stands unique in providing free education till College level which is in itself a great achievement. He also pointed out that in today’s competitive world Bookish knowledge is not sufficient, he mentioned that the coming generations of Sikkim should be ‘Job Givers and not Job Seekers’.

The HCM also spoke very vividly regarding the organic farming and its benefits. As a healthy and happy life is the biggest development to be achieved by the people of Sikkim. He also urged the Panchayats to do a full health check-up every two years in their respective areas.

Shri. R. B. Subba, Minister, HRDD welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries. He addressed the students to learn from the HCM and to take inspiration from his life. He asked the students to take and value time.

The HCM was also felicitated by the Zilla, Panchayats and public of the Rinchenpong Constituency for his dedicated service.

Shri. Topzor Dorjee, Secretary (Retd.), UD&HD was also felicitated for his service during his tenure by the UD and HD.

The HCM was accompanied by Shri. N. K. Subba, Minister, UD&HD; Shri. A. K. Ghatani, Minister, Health; Shri. K. S. Lepcha, MLA; Smt. Chandra Maya Subba, MLA; Shri. O. T. Lepcha; Advisor, HRDD; Smt. Devika Subba, Zilla Adhakshya; Shri. Ashok Gurung, Up-Adhakshya; Shri. Kapil Meena, D.C. West and other dignitaries and HODs of Line Departments.

Like this: Like Loading...