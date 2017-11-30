All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

State Health Minister Sh AK Ghatani honoured in New Delhi

Posted on
State Health Minister Sh AK Ghatani honoured in New Delhi

State Health Minister Sh AK Ghatani honoured in New Delhi

28 Nov, New Delhi (IPR) : Minister Mr. Arjun Kumar Ghatani who is also an Executive Member of Forum of SC/ST Legislators and parliamentarians chaired a session at Sant Guru Ravidass Memmorial Hall, Cannought Place, New Delhi on Tuesday evening. He was felicitated and honoured by the All India federation of SC/ST Organization with a shawl and memento of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mr Ghatani informed the house about the reservation given to different communities of Sikkim translating of individual equality before law. He also threw lights on youth oriented programmes and policies of the State Govt.

He elaborated the vision of Hon`ble Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling and his declaration made in welfare of SC community of Sikkim including honours such as Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, MM Rasaily Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Student Scholorship Scheme, CM Meritorious Scholorship Schemes etc in the state.

He also urged the house to prepare a mechanism to ensure maximum benefit to the community under various schemes and programmes of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry.

He also motivated the House to join hands together for success elevating the communities and giving back maximum b befits to the people. Mr Ghatani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the federation for the prestigious honour and felicitation he received.

The session was also addressed by the National Working President of Forum of SC/ST Legislators and Parliamentarians Shri Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal. The programme was attended by the Chairman and General Secretary of the federation and Senior Lawyers of Supreme Court of India, Advocates and Noble laureates.

Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Two Day Long Sikkim Startup Kick Starts Two Day Long Sikkim Startup Kick Starts
1.5K
Economy

Two Day Long Sikkim Startup Kick Starts
Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday
1.4K
Legal

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday
Economic Advisor cum Analyst Sanjeev Sanyal in Sikkim Economic Advisor cum Analyst Sanjeev Sanyal in Sikkim
1.2K
Govt

Economic Analyst cum Adviser GOI visits Sikkim
CM meets Union Civil Aviation Min ;discusses Pakyong Airport CM meets Union Civil Aviation Min ;discusses Pakyong Airport
1.1K
Aviation

CM meets Union Civil Aviation Min ;discusses Pakyong Airport
National Milk Day Observed in Sikkim National Milk Day Observed in Sikkim
778
Govt

National Milk Day Observed in Sikkim
Namchi Mohoutsav 2017 Namchi Mohoutsav 2017
566
Others

Two Days Namchi Mahotsav 2017 Kick Starts
The Voice News Section The Voice News Section
410
1
Video

Welcome to Video Section of The Voice Of Sikkim
Coming generations of Sikkim should be ‘Job Givers and not Job Seekers’ : CM Coming generations of Sikkim should be ‘Job Givers and not Job Seekers’ : CM
400
Organic

Coming generation must be ‘Job Givers Not Seekers’ :CM
To Top
%d bloggers like this: