State Health Minister Sh AK Ghatani honoured in New Delhi

28 Nov, New Delhi (IPR) : Minister Mr. Arjun Kumar Ghatani who is also an Executive Member of Forum of SC/ST Legislators and parliamentarians chaired a session at Sant Guru Ravidass Memmorial Hall, Cannought Place, New Delhi on Tuesday evening. He was felicitated and honoured by the All India federation of SC/ST Organization with a shawl and memento of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mr Ghatani informed the house about the reservation given to different communities of Sikkim translating of individual equality before law. He also threw lights on youth oriented programmes and policies of the State Govt.

He elaborated the vision of Hon`ble Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling and his declaration made in welfare of SC community of Sikkim including honours such as Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, MM Rasaily Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Student Scholorship Scheme, CM Meritorious Scholorship Schemes etc in the state. He also urged the house to prepare a mechanism to ensure maximum benefit to the community under various schemes and programmes of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry. He also motivated the House to join hands together for success elevating the communities and giving back maximum b befits to the people. Mr Ghatani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the federation for the prestigious honour and felicitation he received. The session was also addressed by the National Working President of Forum of SC/ST Legislators and Parliamentarians Shri Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal. The programme was attended by the Chairman and General Secretary of the federation and Senior Lawyers of Supreme Court of India, Advocates and Noble laureates.

