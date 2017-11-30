Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

30 Nov, New Delhi (TDC) : The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday. The Hon’ble court had earlier on November 20th, issued an order calling for “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken…” which had effectively put a stay on the arrest of Bimal Gurung for the next two weeks.

Following this, the West Bengal government had filed an application calling for quashing of the order.

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday.

Corresponding with TheDC, Mr Siddhesh Kotwal one of the lawyers representing Bimal Gurung said, “The Hon’ble court could partially hear the case today, and has called for another hearing on Monday.”

Explaining the status he said, “the Hon’ble courts had already put out an order calling for ‘no coercive action’ on the 20th, so the order continues to hold, till it is rescinded.”

