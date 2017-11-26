National Milk Day Observed in Sikkim

26 Nov , Gangtok (IPR):The National Milk day organised by National Cooperative Diary Federation of India(NCDFI) in collaboration with Sikkim Milk Producers Union was celebrated at the auditorium of Manan Kendra today to mark the 96th birth anniversary of Shri Verghese Kurien, also known as the “Father of White Revolution”.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme was also attended by Hon’ble Speaker Shri K.N Rai, Hon’ble Minister for AH, LF & VS Shri Somnath Poudyal, MLAs, Chairmen and Chairpersons, Advisors, Adhyakshas and Up Adhyakshyas, Mayor Gangtok, Zilla Panchayat and Gram Panchayat Members, Head of Departments, officials, Sahakar Bharati Patron Shri Satish Marathe, Chairman Sikkim Milk Union Shri MB Rai, office bearers of the Union and dairy farmers and producers at large.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble CM paid rich tribute to Shri Verghese Kurein on his 96th birth anniversary and said that it is because of his contribution that India is self-sufficient in the field of milk production. He highlighted on the key role played by the cooperative over the years. He mentioned that Sikkim is proud to be associated with the growth of diary production and joining the white revolution and making India the number one milk producing country in the world. The Chief Minister highlighted on the importance and objectives of a sustainable cooperative society and suggested the need to setup different cooperatives for different field namely Agriculture, Diary, Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Floriculture, etc in the state. He also talked about the possibility of creating a worker cooperative society and Kishan Cooperative society in the state and urged the farmers and members of Milk Union to pledge and bring White Revolution in the Sikkim. He also suggested that fodders for the domestic animals should duly be prepared at home in an organic way so that animals are not fed with chemicals and thus be self-reliant in the process. Speaking to the gathering he directed the Panchayats to convince the general public to grow and consume organic products and further stated that all the organic equipments and produce will be packaged in basket made from bamboos. He directed the Panchayats to spot untilled land in their respective areas and suggested ways to bring the untilled land under cultivation. He also urged upon the Panchayat to be favourable in allotting governmental schemes to genuine beneficiaries only. Lastly, he mentioned that Farming is a very lucrative and profitable profession in the world and urged the farmers to make Sikkim self-reliant in vegetable production, dairy etc. Shri Chamling appealed to the gathering to rise above casteism and work collectively in making Sikkim a totally self-sufficient state in terms of organic production. He invited all the farmers and youths to actively participate in the upcoming Organic festival event to be held at Saramsa on December 13 and Karfectar on December 15,2017. Minister for AH, LF &VS, Shri Somnath Poudyal thanked the Chief Minister for his great contribution towards making Sikkim a truly Organic state and bringing the state into the limelight in the global stage. He also stated that works are being undertaken to assist the youths in bringing them into Organic farming through various start up schemes initiated by the state government. He also urged the gathering to undertake mass agricultural production in Sikkim and sell the produced goods outside the state at competitive prices through the assistance of the government.

The welcome address was given by Shri Mangal Jit Rai, Chairman, NCDFI where he gave a detailed overview on the life and achievements of Shri Verghese Kurien and also highlighted on the major activities and achievements of NCDFI to the gathering. A documentary named “Manthan” showcasing Shri Kurien’s life and achievements was also presented before the gathering.

The next phase of the programme included the felicitation of Patron, Shri Satish Marathe, Sahakar Bharti, India and Chairman, SICUN, Shri Ganesh Kr Rai.

The members of Safal Sahakar also offered the khadas and mementos to Hon’ble CM and Hon’ble Minister, AH, LF & VS Shri, Somnath Poudyal for their exemplary work in the field of Organic farming.

This was followed by the handing over of NDDB Dairy Excellence award to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and presentation of mementos to Hon’ble Speaker, Shri K.N Rai and Minister, AH, LS &VS Shri Somnath Poudyal by the members of NCDFI.

The programme ended with the offering of the vote of thanks to all present in the programme by Shri M.B Rai, Sikkim Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited.

