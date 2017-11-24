Economic Analyst cum Adviser GOI visits Sikkim

23 Nov, Gangtok (IPR) : The Principal Economic Advisor, Government of India, Shri Sanjeev Sanyal called on Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling at his official residence at Mintokgang today. He was accompanied by MP, Lok Sabha, Shri P.D. Rai.

Chief Minister Shri Chamling apprised him about the hardships the state faced due to loss incurred because of the 14th Finance Commission. He also requested for support from the Central government regarding maintenance of better road along the national highway.

Shri Sanyal mentioned that he was pleased with the development of the state and further said he would look into all the issues of Sikkim and take it up so that the state can continue on its progress path. He further stated that social engineering is very important for development and that the progress of the state in terms of infrastructure and holistic advancement is praiseworthy.

Like this: Like Loading...