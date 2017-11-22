Communal Audio Mystery : Minister seek forensic test , opposition ask resignation

22 Nov, Gangtok : The Tiny Peaceful Himalayan State Sikkim is gripped in communal disarray as an alleged audio conversation that has surfaced in social media these days has created furor.

9 minute 9 second phone conversation that allegedly took place prior to panchayat election between CLC SDF member S Tamang and alleged State HRD cum Law Minister Ram Bahadur Subba.

The harted conversation in the audio clip has raised goosebumps of people of Sikkim questioning ‘would public representative Minister RB Subba cross the limits of communal harted and sense of responsibility in treating everyone equal?’.

The major opposition party of the state Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha followed by Chhetri Bahun Forum led by veteran citizen TN Dhakal has asked resignation of HRD RB Subba following his alleged conversation that took place which is unacceptable in democracy and complete disregard to secularism.

Reactionaries have asked what does following conversation of RB Subba prove

On communal side against Chhetri Bahun community “Chhetri and Bahun cannot be trusted even if one puts them in pocket”, On seat “Bahun ward Timburbong can be converted to Subba for winning election”, On Chhetri Bahun community “However intelligent Chhetri Bahun community think of themself they are still down”, On Subba community “Subbas must realize else the day they gets trashing then only they will realize”.

Such blatantly statement of State Minister RB Subba seating in the responsible seat occupying dual portfolios as Law Minister cum HRD Minister doesn’t hear good at all says SKM Spokesperon Jacob Khaling during the media interaction.

On the other hand making representation from Chhetri Bahun community TN Dhakal and team have asked Minister’s resignation under moral ground for irresponsible and communal statement.

In this regard reacting Minister RB Subba and his team called on press meet at one of the hotel in capital where speaking to media he resists from all allegations of reactionaries saying the audio clip is doctored and manupulated in order to defame his political carreer by opposition parties and individuals.

He further states that he is in touch with his legal persuit to file a defemation in full persuit against the unknown who mimicked his voice as well as demand for ferensic test of the alleged phone conversation.

Adding to it Subba say he never had such conversation with anyone.

Impasse continue as the people from all walks of life have started arguing who’s right and who’s wrong in this Communal Audio Mystery which no matter has created dismay in the state of Sikkim and throws light on high ground of state’s reputation being the only unaffected communal disharmony state in the nation.

However the most important thing that is awaited see here is that ‘will the audio be testified, forensically ?’ or the matter will end without any conclusive result..

