Organic World Congress 2017 concludes

11 Nov , New Delhi (GN) (IPR) : The Valedictory function of the Organic World Congress 2017 which started on 9th November 2017 concluded today in a sombre note with much fanfare. The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Chamling delivered the Valedictory Address as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the function the Chief Minister said that organic farming is not only about agricultural system but a way of life that is in harmony with the Nature encompassing all life on earth from human being, our environment and to the micro-organism.

The world has been passing through a period of anxiety and great uncertainties presently and what was required urgently is to bring back balance in our soil ecology and find ways to revive our Earth by adopting nature friendly agriculture to facilitate multiplication of bacteria and fungus population in our soil content.

Cautioning the world representatives about violent production and consumption patterns followed in chemical farming, the Chief Minister offered organic farming as the only solution to purify our earth, environment and ecology. The Chief Minister further assured that this can be done as amply evident in Sikkim.

Dwelling on the ill effect of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides, the Chief Minister shared that there are health complications like cancer, kidney disease and all forms of health disorder even adversely impacting the fertility rate among living beings and prescribed to improve soil health first to improve human health.

The Chief Guest was presented with traditional folk dances of various states at the end of the programme.

The valedictory function was also addressed by Markus Arbenz, Executive Director, IFOAM-Organic International who gave brief overview of the OWC 2017 and thanked Chief Minister and other dignitaries present. A very interesting power point presentation was made by Sagar Dhara adn Karnika Palwa about Carbon Footprint of OWC 2017. Mr. Claude Alveres who also conducted the function, provided insight into the organization of OWC 2017 in India and the support and voluntary initiatives from different state governments, NGOs and other organizations.

