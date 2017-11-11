Sikkim Police crackdown illegal Casino den in Gangtok

11 Nov, Gangtok : In a biggest first time crackdown against the illegal Casino business running in the tiny Himalayan tourism state Sikkim which is an only state of country exempted fully for running legal Casino on land, Online Betting and Gambling business as well as exempted from liquor ban , on Friday night around 10 PM on tip off public source information the Gangtok Sadar Police team headed by SDPO Dy SP Bishal Rai, , SI Silash Tamang, SI ROshan Pradhan, SI Yogendra Gurung and comprising of two lady constables forced raided the rented building at Panihouse in Gangtok. The team were accompanied by two witnesses

As per police when no one opened the door until 10 minutes they forced open door by then the room was found empty where there in the center was a big black poker table sorrounded by eleven black chairs where large numbers of chips were scattered all where on table.

Police also informs that the place was mounted with several CCTV which is doubted could have been fitted to keep vigil on police or raid. The police team photographed and filmed the glasses, liquor bottles, ID cards etc in spot.

Two girls and one boy were found hiding at terrace of the building whom police nabbed. They are as follows Passang Tamang 19 years old Male, Prerna Gurung 26 years old female, Binita Sunar 22 years old female, Lushna Thapa 27 years old female and Bhupen Bardewa 26 years old male.

All of them along along with alleged operator of Casino Topgay Bhutia aged 40 years old hailing from Swastik in Burtuk near Gangtok who appeared in Police station later was medically examined and arrested. All of them were today released on sureity bond.

As per the police source the value of poker chips were around Rs 52 Lakh which were calculated after seizure. The gambling materials and the flat were later sealed by police. Its further known from source Topgay Bhutia owned the said 4 storied property on rental for monthly Rs 80,000.

