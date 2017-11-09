The Organic World Congress honours Chief Minister for his organic achievement

9 Nov, New Delhi (IPR) : The 19th Organic World Congress honoured Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling for making Sikkim the 100 percent organic state in the world. The Chief Minister was invited to attend the 3-day Organic World Congress here today as the Guest of Honour at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Shri Radha Mohan Singh handed over the Citation and a shawl to the Chief Minister in presence of Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister for Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Andre Leu, President, IFOAM-Organics International, Shri Devendra Kumar Singh, Chairman APEDA, Smt. Rita Teotia, Secretary, Commerce & Industries, Government of India, Dr. Sujata Goel, President Organic Farming Association of India, Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Chief Executive Office, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and a large numbers of delegates from different parts of the world and farmers from across the country.

Recognizing the untiring effort of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the Citation reads, “Pawan Chamling is an inspiration for the whole world that Yes it can be done! Sikkim under the leadership of CM Chamling is a living proof that only ecologically sustainable forms of agriculture will provide a secure future for the farmers around the world.” (copy of CITATION enclosed)

The Mayor of Geosan County, South Korea, Mr. Na Yong Chan, also the President of ALGOA (Asian Local Government Organic Agriculture), was present in the function. He held interaction with the Hon’ble Chief Minister. He also met Sikkim delegate who was inspired by the initiatives of the State Government to become 100% organic. He expressed willingness to extend the working relationship in organic initiatives as well as sign an MoU with the Government of Sikkim with the Geosan County.

The Organic World Congress was addressed by the Union Minister, Shri Radha Mohan Singh as Chief Guest, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, President IFOAM-Organics International Mr. Andre Leu, among others.

CITATION

With great pride and joy, the Organic World Congress honours today, Shri Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, an organic farmer and politician, who is the first political leader who has successfully made his entire home State fully organic. This is the reason why Shri Pawan Chamling was declared the 2017 winner of the prestigious One World Award-Grand Prix endowed by the Rapunzel Foundation, in Germany. CM Chamling has made tremendous efforts over the past decade and a half to concert Sikkim agriculture to organic. Last year, i.e. in January 2016, our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi declared Sikkim to be the first completely organic state in India. Perhaps it’s the first in the world as well. Shri Chamling comes from very humble background. He was born in a village and worked on the family farm before he entered politics, where he successfully rose to become Chief Minister in 1994. Thanks to his farming roots and his strong belief that the so-called Green Revolution is completely wrong and is not an option for the social, cultural and environment setting of Sikkim, he campaigned intensely for organic agriculture. In 2003, his govt commenced the process of bringing the entire 76,000 hectares of agricultural land in Sikkim under organic management. The conversion was not forced on the people but built on a clever strategy of reducing subsidies on chemical fertilizers by 10 % each year, till finally there was no more demand for them. Simultaneously, all the institutions and govt departments received special training in organic farming practices so that they could reach out to farmers who needed technical assistance. By 2010, Sikkim was ready to go for total conversion to organic. The govt set up a certification programme in which more than 8000 unemployed young persons were trained as managers and also established the Sikkim Organic Certification Agency. Today, more than one third of the total area of Sikkim is declared as National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries. Because of his idea of total green governance, Shri Chamling is also considered to be the “Greenest CM” of India. Shri Pawan Chamling is an inspiration for the whole world that Yes, it can be done! Sikkim under the leadership of CM Chamling is a living proof that only ecologically sustainable forms of agriculture will provide a secure future for the farmers around the world.

