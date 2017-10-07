Union Defence Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman called on Sikkim CM

07 Oct , Gangtok (IPR) : Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister of India, called on the Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Pawan Chamling at his official residence at Mintogang this evening.

While interacting with the Chief Minister, Smt Sitharaman sought the State Government’s intervention in sorting out issues mostly concerning land between the Army and the State Forest Department. Chief Minister Shri Chamling assured all possible intervention from the Government.

The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister about the constant hardships faced by the State of Sikkim due to the ongoing agitation in the neighbouring Darjeeling hills. He added that due to constant blockade of the only National Highway NH10, the State has been the worst sufferer for the last 33 years.

He reiterated that NH10 is the lifeline connecting Sikkim to mainstream India, and its blockade at regular intervals meant huge economic loss to the State of Sikkim. He repeated his request to the Central Government for speeding up the process of construction of an alternate highway.

Further, the Chief Minister maintained that Sikkim is a peaceful and tranquil State and has been progressing in all spheres and would need continuous guidance and blessing of the Government of India.

The Union Minister arrived in the State this morning and visited the Indo-China border at Nathu-La where she interacted with the army officials and troops on both sides of the border.

