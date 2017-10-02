Sikkim Observes 148th Gandhi Jayanti :Real Crusaders of Swatchh Bharat Awarded

02 Oct , Gangtok (IPR) : 148th Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated today at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok.

The programme started with the lightening of the ceremonial lamp and garlanding on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The State level function was graced by Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Shriniwas Patil as the Chief Guest and Hon’ble Minister for Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department and Roads and Bridges Department, Shri G.M. Gurung as the Guest of Honour.

The Governor during his address elucidated about the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi whose principle of truth and non-violence is relevant even to this day.

He urged the gathering to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi in day to day life. He congratulated the state of Sikkim for its initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and for being the first Organic Farming State in the country. He added that sanitation was a subject very close to Mahatma Gandhi.

While talking about his experience of working in various parts of the country the Governor said that nowhere in the country has he seen such patriotism which he has witnessed in Sikkim and urged the gathering to continue the good work.

He also said that the principles and philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi has been acknowledged globally and his birthday is observed as International Day of Non Violence throughout the world. While talking about the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi he said that Mahatma Gandhi used the weapon of love and non-violence throughout his life. By following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi the students should aspire to not only be successful citizens but also good citizens, he added.

Hon’ble Minister Shri G.M. Gurung in his address highlighted how the Mahatma Gandhi always condemned violence and preached & practiced peace and non-violence.

He stated that the Sikkimese people should be inspired by the Gandhian principles and translate them in their daily lives, especially in the present world scenario with disharmony and violence where the values of oneness, unity and brotherhood are rapidly diminishing.

While speaking on the many awards & accolades bestowed on Sikkim in terms of cleanliness and good governance, he said that cleanliness is not just limited to the environment but we must always keep our heart and soul clean.

Only then, Sikkim and the country can truly move forward on the Gandhian principles of non-violence, truth and service to the nation, he enunciated.

While underlining the tranquil atmosphere in the State, he mentioned that peace in Sikkim has various manifestations which is reflected in our day -to-day lives.

The following awards were also presented on the occasion:

AWARD TO BEST ANGANWADI WORKER – Smt. Padma Sharma of Thekabong ICDS Centre of Pakyong Rural Project East Sikkim, was awarded a certificate and a cash award of Rs.5000 by the Chief Guest and the Guest Of Honour .

LETTER OF APPRECIATION TO THE GANGTOK BEAUTIFIER -Shri. Ramphal Balmiki presented by the GMC which carries a cash reward of 10,000 rupees.

GIFT OF TOKEN TO – Ms. Pabitra Chettri under the GMC were presented with token gifts for their services by the Hon’ble Governor and

A BONUS TOKEN TO – Shri. Manor Rawat. These tokens were being distributed to over 150 functionaries of GMC

Also during the programme, the Rural Management and Development Department showcased the three winning entries for a Short Film Contest held recently.

The programme also saw the distribution of awards to the winners of the essay writing competition and short films below and above 18 years which was selected and put together by the RMDD.

The programme also had the launching of Book titled “Evolution of Sanitation in Sikkim” and screening of three best short videos on ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, the fortnight long national campaign led by the Government of India, and spearheaded in the State by RMDD.

The programme also had Launching of Documentary Film on Swachh Bharat Mission (Source Segregation) prepared by UD&HD and screening of the same.

The Celebrations at Chintan Bhawan also had the religious recitations of prayers by the heads of different religious communities in Sikkim. Patriotic Songs and a speech on Gandhian Thoughts by school students, the Bhajan/Ram Dhun Bhajan by the Culture Departmemt and screening of a Documentary Film on Mahatma Gandhi by the Department of Information & Public Relations enthralled and enlivened the celebrations at Chintan Bhawan.

The Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations also had the esteemed presence of the Chief Secretary of Sikkim- Mr. A.K Shrivastava and was attended by Heads of Departments, Officers, Staffs, Teachers and Students of various Schools in an around Gangtok.

Earlier, Governor Shri Shriniwas Patil and other dignitaries paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding the bust statue at M.G. Marg.

