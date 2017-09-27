Sikkim bags National Tourism Award from President of India

27 Sep, New Delhi : The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, today, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, held the National Tourism Awards 2015-2016, to award various segments of the Travel and Tourism industry.

The National Tourism Awards covers an extensive range of categories to award State Governments & Union Territories, Hotels, Travel Agents, Tour Operators & Transport Operators, Individuals and other Private Organizations in recognition of their contribution towards promoting Tourism in their respective fields.

Conceptualized with the objective of encouraging healthy competition in promoting tourism in the country, the National Tourism Awards have been a much-awaited annual event since its inception over a decade ago.

At the ceremony this year, the awards were presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind and presided over by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Shri K J Alphons, at a formal event in the Ministry of Tourism, Vigyan Bhawan.

The efforts made by Sikkim towards the inculcation and promotion of nature-friendly concepts like Eco Tourism and Responsible Tourism was appreciated this year, and the state was thus awarded the ‘Most Responsible Project / Initiative Award’. Sharing the award with Kerala, Mr. Ashwani Kumar Chand, Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, New Delhi, and Ms. Peden Bhutia, Senior Information Assistant, Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, New Delhi, accepted the award on behalf of the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim.

Nature has undoubtedly been the greatest strength of Sikkim and responsibility towards nature comes inherently to its people. And with the State Government encouraging and extending its support to the State’s tourism industry towards nature-friendly initiatives, Sikkim has been able to pioneer ‘Responsible Tourism’ in the country. Some of the initiatives that the State Government has successfully launched, and is relentlessly pursuing are Ban on Smoking, Ban on the use of polythene bags, The Green Mission, Total Sanitization Programme, Organic Mission and Rural / Village Tourism.

Sikkim Tourism Sikkim Tourism Stdc Sikkim Vista Pawan Chamling Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim.

As reported by Binita Rai PRO Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Dept in New Delhi

Like this: Like Loading...