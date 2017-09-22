State dignitaries inspects underconstruction Pakyong Airport

22 Sep , Pakyong (IPR) : An inspection of the Pakyong Greenfield Airport was carried out by a team comprising of Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and Heads of the Departments concerned.

The Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation Shri Ugen T.Gyatso, MLAs of the area and its adjoining areas Shri D.T Lepcha, Shri Hemendra Adhikari, Shri B.B Rai , Heads of the concerned Departments , along with officers and functionaries of the East District formed part of the team that carried out the scrutiny process mainly to monitor and evaluate the progress in the completion of the Airport which is tentatively slated for a late November inauguration.

Earlier, the team also held a meeting with the officials from the Airports Authority of India(AAI) which was participated by representatives from various line departments wherein, important issues were discussed and immediate solutions sought.

The preparedness of the Airport for inauguration was the focal point of the meeting and various discussions and deliberations were held on the beautification, indoor decoration, information kiosks , uninterrupted water and power supply and the deployment of airport security personnel after its completion.

The representatives of the line departments presented their individual progress statuses and it was collectively decided that a deadline needs to be set to expedite the completion of the Airport which is a matter of immense pride and prestige for the State of Sikkim. Nodal officers from various line departments were also appointed to ensure that smooth functioning of the said target could be maintained.

The Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation reiterated that the state government is resady to provide the AAI with all necessary help and support required for timely completion of the airport and solicited co-operation and co-ordination from AAI for the same.

This inspection is a follow up procedure of a meeting held recently regarding the progress in the completion of the Airport. It was also communicated that further meetings would be held with higher officials from the AAI.

Like this: Like Loading...