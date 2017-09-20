Sikkim becomes first state of India to connect with New Delhi

20 Sep, Gangtok (IPR) : In the benign presence of the Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Satish K Agnihotri, Chief Justice High Court of Sikkim, a function was organized in the auditorium of High Court of Sikkim. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Madan B. Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of India and also Judge In-charge e-Committee, Supreme Court of India inaugurated the Video Conferencing facility between courts and jails of Sikkim from New Delhi.

In his special address the Chief Minister Mr. Chamling expressed his happiness to be part of such a momentous occasion and also thanked Mr. Justice Lokur for inaugurating the video conferencing facility in Sikkim.He also informed that Sikkim has made considerable progress in the field of e- Governance and also expressed his happiness that under the directions of Supreme Court the state of Sikkim has successfully installed the Video Conferencing facility in the High Court of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all the members of Sikkim High Court, District Courts including the law enforcing agencies of the State for achieving this feat.

Hon’ble Mr. Justice Satish K Agnihotri, Chief Justice High Court of Sikkim in his short address termed the day as a great accomplishment for Sikkim Judiciary while stating that it would not have been possible without the help of e -Committee, Supreme Court of India.

Earlier the function began with the welcome note by Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge, High Court of Sikkim where she informed that video conferencing is a part of the module, in phase II of the e-courts mission mode project, prepared by the e-Committee, Supreme Court of India.

She also added that the utility of video conferencing will not only be for routine remand of under trial prisoners by the Magistrates but it is also expected to be utilized for recording of evidence in cases where the witness are vulnerable, or the victim needs protection.

It may be mentioned here that Sikkim has now become the first State in the nation to install this kind of facility.

