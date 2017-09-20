Incesscant downpour at Namchi leaves 5 dead

20 Sep , Namchi (IPR) : Due to incessant rainfall in the South District at around 2.00 am a land slide happened at Upper Gurpisey wherein a house collasped. Three people namely Nikhil Rai age 11years, Nikita Rai age 15 years and Passangkit Bhutia age 21 years were found to be buried in the debris and the rescue team found them dead at the spot. Bishnu Rai and Ram Kumari Pradhan were two people injured during the landslide and has been referred to the hospital.

Another, incident happened around 3.00 am at Upper bokrong ward, Kateng Namphok GPU where one house belonging to Mr. Rajkumar Tamang collapsed and two deads occured the names are manju and Angel. The search operation for any casualties is being undertaken by the concerned stakeholders.

Additionally, a landside occurred at Ramaram Khorlong and the house of Purna Hang Subba has been severely damaged and one minor child Rohit Hang Subba, 14 yrs has been reportedly declared dead.

SSP Mr. Pratap Pradhan infomed that a control room has been set up at Namchi Police Station to meet up all kinds of rescue and search operation caused by landslide due to the rains with the following numbers: 264733, 263722, 264640, 09434444222 DC South and 9851480932 SP south. The concerned public has been requested to contact the above numbers for prompt response, action and information.

DC ( South) Mr. Raj Yadav updated that the district administration has requested one platoon of SDRF team for search and rescue purpose. The Same platoon will be at namchi stationed for a period of one week. All SDMs and RS have been sent to field to access the damages so that exgratia can be disbursed as soon as possible. SSP South has also activated a police team for the search and rescue operation. It was also informed that Namchi hospital has been fully equipped to tackle any kind of emergency cases.

Like this: Like Loading...