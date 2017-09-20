CMSS Kick Starts : CM urge youths to seize the opportunities

20 Sep , Gangtok (IPR) : Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling chaired the inaugural stakeholders’ meeting of Chief Minister’s Startup Scheme (CMSS) here at Chintan Bhawan today. The meeting had the presence of Minister Commerce and Industries Mr Ugen T. Gyatso, stakeholders ranging from senior officers from Banks and other financial institutions, Members of State Level Inter Institutional Committee on MSME, senior officers of the State Government, upcoming entrepreneurs, and students from various colleges.

It may be recalled that the CMSS was launched by the Chief Minister on the occasion of Independence Day 2017 at the State level function. Today’s meeting was the first follow up meeting bringing the prospective beneficiaries and the financial agencies under one roof thus setting clear goals for the future.

Chief Minister in his address stated that the CMSS is being envisaged as a result oriented scheme that will bring about a paradigm shift in the job sector in Sikkim. He urged the students and youth to come out of a fixed mindset of seeking government jobs and embrace the unlimited prospects of entrepreneurship in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, agri-business, and several other avenues. He stated that the Government has created an enabling environment through readymade platforms like the tourism industry, the organic farming sector and multiple opportunities emanating out of these sectors. He said that peace and security have been the biggest factors which have brought progress and development in the state. He urged the youth to come forward and benefit from the Chief Minister’s Startup Scheme which can make them self-reliant and job-providers.

The Chief Minister thanked the representatives from various banks and other financial institutions for rendering their services to the people of Sikkim. He appealed to them to lend their services in the Chief Minister’s Startup Scheme through active convergence with other related schemes. He called for simplifying the processes involved in seeking loans so that the youth are not discouraged from seeking services of the banks. He added that the CMSS is an important scheme of the Government to address the challenge of unemployment on one hand, and change the mindset of the youth to secure their future on the other.

A brief presentation on the CMSS was made by Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department Mr Arvind Kumar, who highlighted the crucial role of banks and other agencies like SIDBI, NABARD and MSME in ensuring the success of the Scheme.

Earlier, General Manager and Officer-in-Charge Reserve Bank of India (Gangtok branch) Mr Manabendra Misra presented a brief report on Development of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in Sikkim.

During the program, the Chief Minister also felicitated partner institutes such as Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, MSME-DI, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Khadi & Village Industries Commission by presenting Certificate of recognition to senior representative from each of these institutes.

A dossier containing guidelines as a ready reckoner for the banks and other partner institutes was also released on the occasion.

