Legal

Judiciary Milestone of Sikkim : A first realtime video conferencing between SLSA and DLSAs through NICNET

Posted on
Photo Credit Sikkim High Court

16 Sep, Gangtok : Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge, High Court of Sikkim and Executive Chairperson, Sikkim SLSA conducted Video Conference with the Chairpersons and Secretaries of all the four District Legal Services Authorities (D.L.S.A.s) i.e. East, West, South and North Districts. The Video Conference was held from the Conference Hall of Sikkim SLSA Office, Gangtok at 02:15 p.m. on 16.09.2017 (Saturday) through WEB VC under the NICNET Connectivity.

The Video Conferencing connects people in real-time through audio and video communication over the Internet. The participants saves time and expenditure of having to travel from distant places to meet each other. Important meeting can be conducted through Video Conference and is a boon to a hilly State like ours, where roads are susceptible to blockade by torrential rain and landslides.

The Executive Chairperson, Sikkim SLSA enquired with D.L.S.A.s about the status of various National Legal Services Authority’s Scheme in their respective Districts. Suggestions were sought about difficulties, if any faced by D.L.S.A.s and Taluk Legal Services Committees (T.L.S.C.s) in the implementation of these Schemes.

This is the first Video Conference between Sikkim SLSA and DLSAs. With the advent of Video Conference facility in Sikkim SLSA, there can be better, faster and effective co-ordination between Sikkim SLSA and DLSAs/TLSCs. Member Secretary and Special Secretary, Sikkim SLSA were also present on the occasion.

