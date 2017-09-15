Sikkim Governer inaugurated ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ simultaneously across nation

14 Sep , Rajbhawan (Gangtok) : The Governor of Sikkim Shri Shriniwas Patil inaugurated the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, a fortnightly campaign launched simultaneously across the country today. The Governor visited Sikkim Government College at Burtuk and participated in the construction of a six-unit toilet being built by the State Human Resource Development Department as a part of its initiative to ensure toilets in every school and college. After undertaking voluntary labour or ‘shramdan’ in the construction of the toilet, the Governor, Minister and the officers participated in a cleanliness drive at the site.

The

Governor was joined in the programme by Minister HRDD Shri R.B. Subba, Chief Secretary Shri A.K. Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary cum Home Secretary Shri S.C. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary HRDD Shri G.P. Upadhyay, PCE cum Secretary UD&HD Shri G.T. Bhutia, senior officers of the HRDD & UD&HD Departments, Ward Councillor, Principal, Faculty and Management Committee of the College.

The Campaign was launched at the national level today by the President of India in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Government of India has appealed to the Governors and Chief Ministers of all the States to rope in Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives in providing leadership to the Campaign in their respective constituencies, through sanitation related activities.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on August 27, 2017, called upon the nation to undertake the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign from September 15th to October 2nd, 2017. The aim of the campaign is to intensify the focus and create an environment of cleanliness across the country in the spirit of a ‘Jan Andolan’.

The nation-wide mass mobilization drive aims to accelerate the ODF (Open Defecation Free) progress in villages and urban areas through construction of toilets as well as carry out activities to advocate behaviour change.

Governor Shri Patil in his address stated that Sikkim has led from the front by becoming the first ODF state in the country and many more distinctions. He however urged the people of Sikkim to work towards sustaining the momentum and make sanitation a way of life. He appealed to the people from all walks of life to join the campaign to realise the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

Like this: Like Loading...