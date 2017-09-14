Sushmita Rai is representing India in Wako World Kickboxing Championship 2017

13 Sep , Pakyong : A yet another feather on Sikkim in sports the daughter of Sikkim Sushmita Rai “Karate Gal of Sikkim” selected for Wako World Kickboxing Championship to be held at Budapest, Hungry from 3rd – 12th November, 2017.

In the recently concluded National Championship she had bagged the 2 Gold Medals which was held at Raipur, Chhattisgrah on 6th -10th September 2017. Sushmita is the 5 times National Champion in her category and already bought laurel to our state of Sikkim since many years in National & International level.

