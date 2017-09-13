All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Sikkim People hail Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Sikkimese Nepali Film ‘Pahuna – The Little Visitors’

Sikkimese Nepali Film 'Pahuna - The Little Visitors'

13 Sep, Gangtok : Priyanka Chopra took her Sikkimese production, ‘Pahuna – The Little Visitors’ to the Toronto International Film Festival TIFF 2017 for screening recently. There the film received an overwhelming response from the global audience. Film directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala has received a standing ovation at TIFF 2017. The film is produced by Priyanka Chopra’s home productions Purple Pebble Pictures.
Back home in Sikkim delighted people are curiously waiting for the film gets released at earliest , they have lauded Priyanka Chopra and Pahuna Team for taking Sikkim to pristine global film podium International Film Festival TIFF 2017. The characters and main child artists in the film are locals from Sikkim which makes people of Sikkim feel proud.
Speaking to media Priyanka Chopra expresses happiness watching her team effort has come long way struggling day and night unto finally accomplishing venture. The jubliant team leaves no single stone unturned to give a substance to upcoming film ‘Pahuna’, the film revolves around two children how they struggle.

 

 

