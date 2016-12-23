12 years old minor raped in Pakyong, culprit arrested

23 Dec, Pakyong : 12 years old minor girl child hailing from Packeykhani under Pakyong Sub Division is alleged to have been raped by 33 years old Palden Sherpa on 21 Dec evening around 4 PM luring the victim with sweets at Bengthang (Near Pacheykhani).

After the heinous crime culprit who fled was searched whole night by Pakyong Police team and on 22 Dec morning 9 AM he was nabbed from Bengthang Jungle.

Its reported culprit works as labour and hails from Makha. The minor victim was sent for medical at STNM on 22 Dec along with Woman Police followed by victim’s guardian brother.

In this matter Police have sought 14 days police remand of culprit and have reported the matter to CWC, Social Justice Dept is informed. More Details Awaited…